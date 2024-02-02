DFS Makes History as Douyin Life Service's First Cross-Border Retail Partner, Revolutionizing Chinese Customers' International Luxury Travel Retail Shopping Experience

The inaugural DFS x Douyin livestream beauty event introduces a phygital shopping model to Chinese beauty seekers at DFS stores in Hong Kong

DFS and Douyin Life Service established an unprecedented partnership to revolutionize Chinese customers' luxury travel retail experience with a phygital shopping model. An exciting livestream event was staged to promote a wide range of beauty products for Douyin users on November 23 to 26, 2023 . Users could instantly buy cash coupons at an attractive value and purchase their desired items at any of the four DFS stores in Hong Kong during their next trip. The second livestreaming event is scheduled on February 2 to 3, 2024 .

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFS Group, the world's leading luxury travel retailer, makes history to become the first cross-border retail partner of Douyin Life Service, the most popular short-video platform in Mainland China, revolutionizing Chinese travelers' international luxury travel retail shopping experience. From November 23 to 26, 2023, the two parties staged a livestream event for four days to introduce over 80 beauty products – including skincare, cosmetics and perfumes - to Douyin users. Livestream viewers could instantly purchase convenient, HKD-based coupons with RMB, allowing customers to directly redeem for purchases at all four DFS stores in Hong Kong.

As Douyin Life Service's first livestream collaboration with retailers based in Hong Kong, DFS and Douyin Life Service created a novel shopping experience for as many as 600 million Douyin users. By interacting with livestreaming hosts, customers could easily see the top products curated to their needs, get to know selected DFS beauty products and subsequently purchase their desired items at preferential prices at DFS stores in Hong Kong.

Due to the overwhelming response, DFS and Douyin Life Service have set their sights on a second collaborative beauty product livestream event on February 2 to 3, 2024, which will see professional hosts bringing iconic products across the skincare and fragrance categories to the Douyin platform.

Attracting new high-spending cross-border customers, 30% of direct revenue was generated by new customers

The collaboration between the two parties encourages purchases by members of DFS CIRCLE, while also attracting new customers with high spending power for DFS. Statistics show that 30% of the direct revenue generated in the first livestream event came from new customers, and the sales per visit for customers attracted by the livestream event were 88% more than those from new customers at offline stores. The partnership effectively enabled DFS to reach customers who are more inclined to spend on beauty, while boosting the visibility and market shares of the DFS brand in Mainland China. The partnership also showcased innovative ways that Douyin Life Service and its partners in Hong Kong can reach customers with relevant shopping experiences to generate e-commerce revenue and deepen the user experience on the platform.

As part of the strategic alliance, DFS also became the first merchant in Hong Kong allowing customers to redeem their cash coupons by showing its QR code on the Douyin app when they pay for their purchases. The seamless payment system saves customers the trouble of downloading additional apps or the need to printing cash coupons, creating a more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience at DFS stores in Hong Kong.

Long Chiu, Executive Vice President for Global Marketing & Digital Ventures at DFS Group, said, "DFS always remains true to our innovation philosophy, and has long been committed to leveraging technologies to continuously enhance the shopping experience for our customers. At the same time, innovation helps us to create value for our brand partners. We are pleased to have formed an unprecedented cross-border retail partnership with Douyin Life Service, and we are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic responses from Douyin users. The partnership has attracted new customers in Mainland China, a core customer group for us, and generated extra e-commerce revenue for both DFS and Douyin Life Service, setting a successful precedent for more diversified collaborations in the future."

Don't miss out on the second DFS X Douyin Life Service beauty livestream event, with new hosts and more compelling offers on the way

For the upcoming livestream event, customers can redeem the cash coupons at DFS's Hong Kong stores from within 3 days after the purchase. Douyin users can follow the "DFS Global Travel Shopping '' account and participate in the livestream beauty event in real time. DFS and Douyin Life Service plan to further expand their collaboration to DFS stores in Macau, so Douyin users watching livestreaming content purchase cash coupons valid in Macau DFS stores, expanding the locations and the range of possibilities for their shopping journey.

DFS: Your Personal Guide To The World Of Luxury

DFS Group is the world's leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from over 750 of the most desired brands. Its network consists of over 44 stores located in 15 major global airports and 21 downtown locations on 4 continents, as well as affiliate and resort locations. The Group is privately held and majority owned by the world's largest luxury conglomerate, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group employs more than 6,000 people focused on creating inspiring omnichannel retail experiences for its customers and is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR with offices in Australia, Mainland China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Macau SAR, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit: www.dfs.com

About T Galleria by DFS

T Galleria by DFS is the ultimate evolution of the original travel retail concept pioneered by DFS Group. The first downtown store opened in 1968 in Hong Kong, followed shortly thereafter by Honolulu and eventually expanding to 21 locations all over the world. Today, T Galleria by DFS has a presence in the United States of America, as well as across Asia, Europe, Oceania and the South Pacific regions. Linked to the notion of travel through the use of T for the Traveler, the brand stands for what customers have come to expect: an expertly curated assortment of the world's preferred luxury brands, exceptional retail environments, highly personalized services and unique experiences tailored to their specific needs as travelers. T Galleria by DFS enables travelers to realize their individual style, one journey at a time.

