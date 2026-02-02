DHL Health Logistics Singapore Expands Capabilities to Elevate Life Science & Healthcare Logistics

Strategic expansion positions Singapore as a strategic arm for healthcare logistics in the APAC region.

DHL Group invests €10 million in a new pharmaceutical hub in Singapore to enhance international logistics and healthcare logistics infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

The expansion bolsters specialised services for shipping medicinal products, clinical trials, and medical devices via DHL Medical Express and a dedicated medical courier framework.

This initiative contributes to a €500 million regional investment in health logistics by 2030, addressing the growing industry demand for reliable, temperature-controlled shipping solutions.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Group has announced the expansion of its life sciences arm—DHL Health Logistics—with the development of a €10 million Pharmaceutical Hub in Singapore. This investment bolsters regional Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSHC) infrastructure.

As a global leader in international logistics, DHL Express provides extensive network connectivity and operational expertise. In the life sciences and healthcare sector, the requirement for reliable and secure logistics continues to grow as global supply chains become increasingly complex.

Addressing the Growing Needs of a Modern Healthcare Supply Chain

The demand for specialised healthcare logistics is rising, driven by global health challenges, an ageing population, and the development of advanced therapies. In Singapore, the biomedical sector produces goods valued at nearly S$38 billion for global markets. The industry requires a health logistics infrastructure capable of accommodating the increasing volume and complexity of life-saving products distributed from regional hubs to the rest of the world.

In the modern healthcare supply chain, every step impacts patient well-being and critical research. Innovation in medical shipping is no longer optional; maintaining stringent temperature control for pharmaceuticals and navigating the regulatory demands of medical devices is critical.

By aligning with Singapore's strategic vision, DHL provides the precision and reliability to support scientific progress and ensure that products are handled as required by the healthcare ecosystem.

DHL's Reach in Life Sciences & Healthcare

DHL leverages an extensive global network spanning over 220 countries and territories to facilitate seamless international logistics. Through DHL Health Logistics and its services, the group utilises dedicated healthcare hubs and warehouses within a GDP-compliant infrastructure. This allows the group to support the global healthcare ecosystem with a combination of high-capacity transport and local handling.

With its Medical Express service (WMX) , DHL Express ensures secure and compliant transport of sensitive shipment such as investigational drugs, medicinal products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The service offers a range of temperature-controlled solutions, from ambient to ultra-deep frozen (below -180°C). All solutions are fully compliant with UN 3373 and IATA Dangerous Goods standards.

Supported by a medical courier framework, DHL Health Logistics is optimised for urgent medical needs through priority delivery and time-definite collection schedule. All shipments are managed by certified specialists to ensure adherence to international healthcare standards and rigorous quality management certifications.

Setting Up the Next Vantage Point for Healthcare Logistics

DHL has strengthened its healthcare logistics capabilities in Singapore with the addition of the €10 million pharmaceutical hub, featuring specialised temperature zones and GMP-compliant infrastructure.

Located near Tuas Biomedical Park, this facility reinforces Singapore's position as a strategic hub for Asia-Pacific, offering efficient connectivity to Changi Airport and Tuas Mega Port. These investments are part of a broader commitment to invest €500 million into regional health logistics by 2030, supporting resilience in global healthcare supply chains.

Leaving a Positive Impact on Life Sciences

The expansion of DHL Health Logistics is intended to support improved patient outcomes by facilitating timely delivery of critical medicines and medical devices. By strengthening its infrastructure, DHL provides the reliability required for shipping medicine and healthcare products through every stage of the supply chain:

Pharmaceutical Logistics: DHL maintains GxP compliance and operational efficiency through strategic investments like the new Singapore Pharma Hub, which manages demand surges and large-scale vaccine distribution.

DHL maintains GxP compliance and operational efficiency through strategic investments like the new Singapore Pharma Hub, which manages demand surges and large-scale vaccine distribution. Clinical Trial Logistics: The network provides specialised handling for Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) and biological samples, supported by a global infrastructure of GMP-compliant depots and temperature-monitored shipping.

The network provides specialised handling for Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) and biological samples, supported by a global infrastructure of GMP-compliant depots and temperature-monitored shipping. Medical Device Logistics: "Device Final Mile" facilitates the delivery of medical devices and equipment directly to healthcare facilities. Aftermarket support maximises equipment uptime by supplying spare parts and repairs.

"Device Final Mile" facilitates the delivery of medical devices and equipment directly to healthcare facilities. Aftermarket support maximises equipment uptime by supplying spare parts and repairs. Speciality Pharmaceutical Logistics: DHL ensures cold chain integrity across a spectrum of requirements, from ambient to cryogenic (-196°C) environments, utilising real-time monitoring to mitigate risks for sensitive shipments.

DHL ensures cold chain integrity across a spectrum of requirements, from ambient to cryogenic (-196°C) environments, utilising real-time monitoring to mitigate risks for sensitive shipments. Consumer Healthcare Logistics: To maintain product availability, DHL utilises automation and omnichannel fulfilment to bridge the gap between manufacturers and retail platforms.

To maintain product availability, DHL utilises automation and omnichannel fulfilment to bridge the gap between manufacturers and retail platforms. Aid and Relief Logistics: Leveraging a global network and dedicated Control Towers, DHL provides rapid response capabilities and procurement expertise for humanitarian missions and disaster relief.

This investment is a cornerstone of the DHL Group Strategy 2030, which focuses on expanding digitalisation, sustainability, and specialised infrastructure. By aligning these innovations with the evolving needs of the life sciences industry, DHL aims to be a trusted logistics partner for healthcare manufacturers and researchers worldwide. This vision also reaffirms DHL Express's role as a pioneer in international logistics, transforming supply chains into reliable lifelines for patients worldwide.

Healthcare and life science partners are invited to collaborate with DHL to deliver reliable, innovative shipping solutions that ensure the safe, efficient delivery of medicinal products worldwide.

