Diabetes Singapore and GSK Join Forces to Spotlight Increased Risk of Viral Infections for People with Diabetes

Diabetes Singapore and GSK aim to enhance awareness and improve lives affected by diabetes through educational talks and activities on World Diabetes Day

1 in 3 people will get shingles in their lifetime; People with diabetes are 38% more likely to contract shingles [1]

People with diabetes have six times greater risk of being hospitalised due to severe RSV disease than those without diabetes[2]

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Diabetes Day, Diabetes Singapore partnered with GSK to increase awareness on the increased risk of contracting viral infections among people with diabetes, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and shingles, due to a weakened immune system. Themed "Diabetes and Well-being", World Diabetes Day in Singapore took place from 9 – 10 November at HDB Hub Toa Payoh. The campaign emphasised the importance of access to diabetes care and support to prevent diabetes-related complications and improve the quality of life for individuals living with diabetes.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), about 1 in 3 Singaporeans may develop diabetes in their lifetime.[3] The National Population Health Survey in 2023 revealed that 7.3% of Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 years suffer from diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes was observed to increase with age, from 1% in young adults aged 30 to 39 years and 22% among those aged 70 to 74 years.[4]

Diabetes is a condition when the body fails to regulate blood sugar due to difficulty in insulin production or unresponsiveness to insulin produced.[5] A combination of factors including high blood sugar, high blood pressure and high cholesterol damages blood vessels, resulting in reduced kidney function, and in more serious cases, stroke and heart disease.[6] MOH estimates that four limb amputation procedures are carried out daily in Singapore due to poor diabetes management.[7]

The Link between Shingles, RSV and Diabetes

Shingles, also referred to as herpes zoster, is an infectious viral disease marked by painful, blistering rashes that usually appear in a specific area of the body and last for 2 to 4 weeks.[8] Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a highly contagious and potentially serious virus that can lead to respiratory illness.9 Both RSV and shingles pose serious health risks for older adults, particularly those with weakened immune systems or pre-existing health conditions.[9],[10]

As people with diabetes are more prone to contracting viral infections such as shingles and RSV due to weakened immunity, greater awareness needs to be raised on shingles and RSV-related complications, symptoms for early detection and diagnosis for timely medical intervention and treatment of infections. Underlying health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and stroke, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are known to increase the risk and complications of shingles[11]. Those with diabetes have a 38% greater likelihood of contracting shingles as compared to people without.[1]The recovery process for these patients may be more complicated, as they are susceptible to secondary infections, including bacterial infections in the skin or areas affected by a shingles rash. Meanwhile, people with diabetes aged 50 or older are at 2.4 to 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalised due to severe RSV disease than those without diabetes.[2]

Commenting on World Diabetes Day 2024, Mr. Satyaprakash Tiwari, Executive Director at Diabetes Singapore, said, "At Diabetes Singapore, we are committed to supporting the well-being of every individual affected by diabetes. This year's World Diabetes Day theme — 'Diabetes and Well-being'— highlights the need for holistic care that goes beyond managing blood sugar levels. It's about addressing the physical, emotional, and societal factors that impact the lives of those with diabetes."

"Our mission is not only to provide critical resources and education but also to raise awareness about the importance of preventing diabetes complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, and potential infections such as shingles and RSV— an often-overlooked risk for people with diabetes. By empowering the community with knowledge and support, we are fostering a healthier, more resilient Singapore," added Mr. Satyaprakash Tiwari.

"People with diabetes are at a greater risk of severe complications from viral infections like shingles and RSV due to compromised immunity, which can be debilitating. A healthy lifestyle and appropriate consultation with healthcare professionals go hand-in-hand to reduce the risk of developing viral infections. We're pleased to partner with Diabetes Singapore once again this year to champion healthy ageing in the community," said Raakhi Sippy, General Manager of GSK Singapore.

As part of World Diabetes Day 2024, GSK hosted a plenary conversation with Dr Ling Li Min, Senior Consultant Infectious Disease Physician at Gleneagles Medical Centre, local artiste Edmund Chen and caregiver Sister Geraldine Ee. The fireside chat delved into the risk of shingles and RSV in people with diabetes, role of caregivers and what can be done to protect the community against shingles and RSV. Visitors also discovered more about early detection and treatment of infectious diseases, as well as the importance of physical activity and nutritious diets that will strengthen their immunity against viral infections, amongst other activities.

About Diabetes Singapore

Since its inception in 1971, Diabetes Singapore stands as the sole registered charity dedicated to combating diabetes in Singapore. Aligned with the International Diabetes Federation, the organization has actively commemorated World Diabetes Day each year since 1991 through a series of educational talks, lectures, and exhibitions aimed at both members and the broader public. Marking its 50th anniversary in 2021, Diabetes Singapore continues its unwavering commitment to the prevention and management of diabetes. Offering a broad spectrum of services, including vital screenings for diabetes- related conditions and complications like Diabetes Retinopathy Photography, Diabetic Foot Screening, HbA1c Tests, and Lipid Profiles, alongside counselling sessions and accessible services via two clinics and mobile vans, the organization emphasizes a holistic approach to not just diabetes care but also the broader spectrum of chronic disease management. Visit www.diabetes.org.sg to learn more about their impactful journey and services.

About GSK Singapore

GSK is a global biopharma company with the ambition and purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. With the aim to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people by the end of the decade, GSK prioritises innovation in vaccines and specialty medicines, maximising the increasing opportunities to prevent and treat disease. At the heart of this is the company's R&D focus on the science of the immune system, human genetics and advanced technologies, and world- leading capabilities in vaccines and medicines development.

Singapore is the hub for GSK's Global General Medicines (GM) business and is the regional hub for the Greater China and Intercontinental (GCI) and Emerging Markets (EM) regions. It houses three manufacturing sites (Jurong, Quality Road, Tuas), comprising two for medicines and one for vaccines. GSK's business in Singapore is spread across four sites – two global pharmaceutical manufacturing sites, a global vaccines manufacturing site and a corporate and commercial office.

For more information on GSK please go to https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/

