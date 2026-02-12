Dialogue on Building a China-Laos Community with a Shared Future Held in Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, the Dialogue on Building a China-Laos Community with a Shared Future took place in Vientiane, Laos. The opening ceremony featured speeches by several distinguished guests including Yu Yunquan, Vice President of the China International Communications Group (CICG), Fang Hong, Chinese Ambassador to Laos, a leading official from the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU), Daosavanh Kheugmixai, Vice President of the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, Sakhon Phommalat, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Vadthuninyom Duangmala, president of the Diplomatic Academy of Laos.

In his speech, Yu Yunquan noted the timeliness and significance of this dialogue, which focused on the "action plan on building a community with a shared future between China and Laos" (Five Actions). This action plan, covering five areas of politics, economy, security, humanities, and ecology, serves not only as a set of practical measures to promote development but also important ways to enhance understanding and build consensus. It is our common vision and responsibility to build a community with a shared future between China and Laos. In the future, CICG is ready to leverage its professional strengths, collaborate with partners in China and Laos, and create more platforms and contents in an innovative manner to ensure effective implementation of the action plan and contribute to the construction of a China-Laos community with a shared future.

Fang Hong noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos. "This event not only carries forward the profound 65-year friendship between China and Laos but also marks a new starting point for advancing bilateral relations in the new era," she said. The principle of "mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit," which underpins the China-Laos community with a shared future, has increasingly demonstrated its strategic value. Fang called on both sides to follow the trend of times and, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, continue to foster new growth and achievements in building a China-Laos community with a shared future in the new era. Furthermore, she urged both sides to play a greater leading and exemplary role in advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

During the event, Yu Yunquan joined Cai Xiangrong, deputy chief of the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee, and Khamheuong Khampasid, deputy editor-in-chief of the Lao newspaper Pasaxon (The People), to release the Keywords to Understand China: On New Quality Productive Forces (Lao version). This book series systematically expounds on the path of Chinese modernization and China's governance philosophy. It will serve as a window for the Lao people to understand contemporary China and provide a new platform for mutual learning between the two civilizations.

At the roundtable discussion, scholars and experts from China and Laos exchanged views on the theme of "Joining Hands for Shared Future Prosperity." Thanuson Mani, deputy director of the Office of the Laos-China Cooperation Committee, said that the China-Laos community with a shared future is far more than a slogan; it represents a concrete course of action designed to deliver tangible benefits to both nations. Usavan Thiangthiabvongsa, director of the Socio-Economic Policy Research Institute, Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences, indicated that the Laos-China Railway has bolstered regional stability by breaking geographical barriers, serving as a vital passage connecting the region to the world, and opening up new networks for economic development.

Themed "Focusing on the 'Five Actions,' Creating a Better Future Together," the Dialogue on China-Laos Community with a Shared Future was supervised by the CICG, the Chinese Embassy in Laos, and the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee, CICG Asia-Pacific, the Research Center for a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind (China Foreign Affairs University), and Foreign Affairs Office of the Yunnan Provincial Government.

On February 6, a reading club event themed "Getting out of Poverty" was held at the National Library of Laos. Using books as a medium and literature as a bridge, the event aimed to foster friendship and provide valuable insights for poverty reduction efforts in both countries, thereby helping both countries achieve new progress in their shared poverty alleviation endeavors. During this event, Yu Yunquan presented Up and Out of Poverty (Lao version) to Sumlan Luang Aphai, director of the National Library of Laos.

SOURCE China International Communications Group (CICG)