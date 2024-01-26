Dialogue on "Promoting Connectivity between Peoples for a More Beautiful Homeland" and Top Ten News Release for China-ASEAN Cooperation Held in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23, the Dialogue on "Promoting Connectivity between Peoples for a More Beautiful Homeland" and Top Ten News Release for China-ASEAN Cooperation, one of the activities in the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges, was held in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia. The event was guided by China International Communications Group (CICG) and co-hosted by CICG Asia-Pacific, China Foreign Affairs University, President University, Asia-Pacific Think Tank, and China Huadian Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. (CHDOI). It also gained support from think tanks, media, and Chinese-funded institutions in Indonesia, including Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Center (TCRC), The Leader Asia, Guangxi University of Foreign Languages, and PT Huadian Bukit Asam Power.

The picture shows the Public Open Day of CHDOI's Sumsel-8 Project in Indonesia, on which local children were invited to visit the power plant and draw "China Huadian" in their minds

Gu Qiucheng, President of PT Huadian Bukit Asam Power, attended the event. He said that although China and Indonesia have different cultures, they have always been sincere and cooperative friends and mutually beneficial partners. The efficient completion and commissioning of the Sumsel-8 Project is a vivid embodiment of CHDOI's devotion to the development of Indonesia and the services for local communities. Furthermore, the Sumsel-8 Project represents a fruit yielded from the upgraded cooperation between China and Indonesia to benefit people's livelihoods. During the project construction, CHDOI actively fulfilled its social responsibilities, vigorously invested in technical training, public welfare projects, fight against the pandemic, and disaster relief, and practiced the spirit of "consultation and collaboration for shared benefits", constantly injecting vitality into local development.

It is reported that the installed capacity of the Sumsel-8 Project accounts for 18% of the total in Sumatra. Its unit is the most advanced and environment-friendly one with the largest installed capacity in Sumatra.

SOURCE PT Huadian Bukit Asam Power