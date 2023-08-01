diconium takes off with Philipp Reth as manager in China

Experienced mobility expert Philipp Reth is driving the reactivation of diconium's Beijing location after Corona's forced break in China.

STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- diconium is resuming its operations in the Chinese market with the appointment of Philipp Reth (47) as the head of the Chinese market division. In this role, the experienced mobility expert will immediately drive diconium's business at the Beijing location after the break caused by the pandemic. His primary focus will be on supporting the Volkswagen Group and its joint venture partners in China. Additionally, he will work on establishing and expanding customer business in various sectors, including mobility, consumer goods & retail, banking & insurance, industry, and technology & media & telecommunications (TMT). He will also be responsible for expanding the diconium partner network in China and leading the local team of around 100 new hires and experienced diconium employees. The ultimate goal is to establish China as a fully-fledged diconium location that facilitates digital growth for diconium customers worldwide. Furthermore, diconium is already planning to open offices in Shanghai and Hefei. The management team in China is also seeking local reinforcements to work with Philipp Reth in a dual leadership role in the future. Philipp Reth will report directly to Anja Hendel, the Managing Director of the diconium Group.

"China offers our customers major growth in the market. Currently, many companies are launching strategies in China, for which we will provide them with optimal local support," says Anja Hendel, Managing Director of the diconium Group. "A crucial role is played by digital transformation, which is firmly anchored in diconium's DNA. We are internationally positioned and have been accompanying our customers through the process of digitalization as a strong partner for more than 25 years. With Philipp Reth, we are gaining an absolute top force for the management of the business in China, who will specifically drive our reactivation on the Chinese market through his comprehensive expertise, strategic understanding and strong communication and leadership skills."

"Overall, digitalization in China is significantly more advanced than in Europe. This transformational edge in the Chinese market poses huge challenges for many international companies, as there are major differences at a business level, as well as at strategic, organizational and operational levels," says Philipp Reth. "Our goal is to bridge exactly these gaps for our customers. And we do this under the well-known motto 'in China for China and from China to the world` at our own location in the country."

Prior to joining diconium as the head of the Chinese market division, Philipp Reth served as the Head of Volkswagen Group Mobility at Volkswagen AG. He has an impressive background, having founded the car-sharing service WeShare and worked as its CEO until its acquisition by Miles. He also held various managerial positions at Door2Door, Arriva Group, and Deutsche Bahn. In 2021, Philipp Reth received the Eurostar award for Mobility Services.

