DIFISOFT and Navisoft Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Securities Trading Solutions in Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIFISOFT, a leading fintech company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Navisoft, a prominent Vietnamese software development firm, to create a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to develop and supply innovative securities trading solutions throughout Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

(Left) Navisoft CEO Pham Truong Sinh, (Right) DIFISOFT CEO Kim Won-hyung

Navisoft is well-known for developing IT systems for major Vietnamese financial institutions, including investment banks, commercial banks, the Vietnam Stock Exchange, and the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation. With core technologies in securities ledgers, Navisoft anticipates this partnership will help both companies attract more clients in the Vietnamese market.

Pham Truong Sinh, CEO of Navisoft, expressed optimism about the partnership, saying, "Navisoft is eager to see this collaboration succeed. We look forward to working together to develop innovative products and services for the Vietnamese financial market. This partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies and open new opportunities for market expansion. It will significantly enhance our customer service and meet the growing technical demands of the Vietnamese financial market."

Won-hyung Kim, CEO of DIFISOFT, added, "Since its inception in 2018, DIFISOFT has been developing trading solutions for major Vietnamese securities companies. This strategic partnership with Navisoft will enable DIFISOFT to generate significant synergy and expand market reach, not only in Vietnam but throughout Southeast Asia. We are excited to jointly develop innovative solutions tailored to the Southeast Asian market."

Since 2022, DIFISOFT has operated Paave, a community-based securities investment platform targeting local retail investors. Paave offers a range of features tailored for beginners new to investing in securities. These include a virtual trading simulator, AI-driven Robo-advisor, and a social trading community. Earlier this year, DIFISOFT secured seed funding from Korean early-stage investors The Ventures, The Invention Lab, and Jones & Rocket.

SOURCE Difisoft