DIFISOFT and Quantit Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI-Based Financial Solutions in Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIFISOFT, a leading Vietnamese fintech company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Quantit, a renowned South Korean AI fintech company. This strategic partnership aims to develop and introduce innovative AI-driven financial investment solutions in the financial markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The collaboration focuses on exploring new business opportunities and enhancing financial investment solutions through advanced AI technology, DIFISOFT plans to leverage Qunatit's AI solution, Finter Labs, which empowers financial investment professionals by supporting the development and execution of big data-driven investment strategies.

Kim Won-hyung, CEO of DIFISOFT, stated, "This partnership allow us to bring Quantit's cutting-edge financial solutions to Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and Indonesia. With our extensive understanding of the local market, we are excited to offer financial solutions that meet the unique needs of these regions."

Han Duck-hee, CEO of Quantit, commented, "Quantit has been expanding its business by providing innovative investment solutions to financial institutions. Our collaboration with DIFISOFT will enable us to deliver our technology to the Southeast Asian markets, offering unparalleled value to the financial sector."

Since its inception in 2018, DIFISOFT has been developing trading solutions for major Vietnamese securities firms. In 2022, the company launched Paave, a securities investment platform tailored for local retail investors, in partnership with Vietnamese securities firms. Paave aspires to become the leading securities investment community and platform in Vietnam. Earlier this year, DIFISOFT secured seed funding from South Korean investors, including The Ventures, The Invention Lab, and Jones & Rocket.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both DIFISOFT and Quantit as they join forces to innovate and expand their presence in the dynamic financial landscapes of Southeast Asia.

