Digital Advertising & Publishing Industries' Annual Crossover Event: Launch Ceremony of The 6th "HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme"

Unveiling 12 Selected Teams of Local Digital Advertising Start-ups & Emerging Writers

HONG KONG, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme (the "Support Scheme"), organized by Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("HKAIM"), with support from Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR Government") as the lead sponsor, aims to nurture local digital advertising start-ups since its launch in 2019. The Support Scheme provides subsidy, training and supports to local digital advertising start-ups which will promote local emerging writers and their designated books through digital advertising. At the same time, more local emerging writers and their publishers will have the opportunity to explore and utilize digital advertising, so that there will be more cross-sectoral collaboration and development possibilities between the digital advertising industry and the publishing industry.

Guests of Honor took a group photo on stage with the selection committee members, judges, mentors, 12 groups of selected emerging writers and publishers, and representatives of 12 selected local digital advertising start-ups to conclude the Launch Ceremony.

Entering its 6th edition in 2024, the Support Scheme received overwhelming response to its call for applications which was ended in late 2023, with 55 digital advertising start-ups and 30 emerging writers. The HKAIM has selected among the applicants and paired up 12 teams, each comprises a digital advertising start-up and an emerging writer. The designated books of applied emerging writers cover a wide range of topics, which included history, culture, economics, management, working life, counseling, ecology, sports, autobiography, picture book, and more. The diversity would stimulate more creativities from the digital advertising start-ups as they plan the related campaigns.

The HKAIM successfully kicked off the 6th Support Scheme with a Launch Ceremony at Seminar Hall, Xiqu Centre on 23 February. Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of CreateHK, was invited to be the Guest of Honor. Along with her, Chairman of the HKAIM Mr. Francis Fong and Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Publishing Federation Mr. William So launched this year's Support Scheme by announcing the 12 participating teams. (Full list below)

Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of CreateHK, remarked in her speech that the government is committed to advancing the industrialization of arts and creativity. To this end, it will allocate a total of HK$4.3 billion to two funding schemes under CreateHK, aiming to facilitate more cross-disciplinary projects. She also thanked the HKAIM for its effort on organizing the 6th Support Scheme and she congratulated all the selected digital advertising start-ups and emerging local writers.

Each digital advertising start-up will receive a subsidy of up to HK$240,000 to design, plan and execute a digital advertising campaign for the designated book of the matched emerging writer over a three-month supporting period. In addition, the HKAIM will provide training by industry experts, helping them to improve the creative concept and execution of their digital advertising campaigns. The Support Scheme not only creates an opportunity for the digital advertising and publishing industries to collaborate, it also promotes Chinese books through viral digital campaigns and cultivates a more robust reading culture.

In addition, the HKAIM will be promoting the participating digital advertising startups and emerging writers along with the selected books through a wide range of promotion channels including the Support Scheme's official website, internet, social media, etc. For the 11 digital advertising projects created under last year's (the 5th) Support Scheme, the campaigns reached nearly 17.13 million people, with nearly 2.53 million engagements, and nearly 8.47 million views, successfully bringing attention to the selected books by the emerging writers, and delivering accurate messages from the books to the target audience, creating more opportunities for readers and emerging writers to interact and communicate. The HKAIM is hopeful that this year's Support Scheme will achieve similarly stellar results.

The HKAIM will also host a booth at Hong Kong Book Fair 2024 in July to exhibit the 12 digital advertising campaigns and the designated books. The Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Competition and Presentation Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for July to recognize the best digital advertising campaign among the 12 as determined by industry experts. The "My Favourite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award" as determined by public voting will also be presented at the ceremony. The Presentation Ceremony will highlight the digital advertising campaigns as well as recognize the efforts of the participating teams.

The HKAIM will post regular updates about the Support Scheme and the 12 teams on our official website and Facebook page. For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit:

Official website: www.digiad.hk

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AdxPub

The 12 selected pairs of digital advertising start-ups and emerging writers for the 6th Support Scheme are listed in alphabetical order (according to Start-up) as follows:



Local Digital Advertising Start-up (ENG) Local Digital Advertising Start-up (CHI) Publisher Local New and Emerging Writers (English Name) Designated Book (Chinese Title) Designated Book (English Title, if any) 1 212 Studio Limited 貳壹貳工作室 Sun Ya Publications (HK) Limited Leung Ngar Yi 沒有手機的童年 n/a 2 BLACK ENERGY DIGITAL 黑能數碼 THE COMMERCIAL PRESS (HK) LTD Yeung Ying Hon, Ronald & Yung Ching Yee 我們都是單車人——走過香港單車百年歲月 n/a 3 BLASK ROOM 空白間 iGlobe Publishing Ltd. Simpson Wong 記住‧香港‧老美——我城變遷的美學拓本 The Allure of Old Hong Kong 4 EXTIO n/a Red Publish Teddy Chen 把悲傷留給電影 n/a 5 Flowsophic Limited 飄識有限公司 HKEJ PUBLISHING LIMITED Lee, Kam Wing Bruno 錦綉錢情——職場必殺技 編織青雲路 n/a 6 Fullmoon Creative Limited 八月十五有限公司 HKEJ PUBLISHING LIMITED Yung Pui Kwong 班哥有食緣 n/a 7 Hey Soul Studio 靈魂製作工作室 Enrich Publishing Limited Tsang Kwok Ping 文青經濟學 n/a 8 JUST CONCEPT 概念製作 Cosmos Books Ltd. Lui King Ho, Justin 經典的魅力——InstacarHK 試駕之旅 Spectacular Cars of Hong Kong: A InstacarHK Journey 9 RebelTank Limited n/a Enrich Publishing Limited 心小姐 校園療心室——劃出未來‧點燃學習 n/a 10 Studio120 120工作室 CRYSTAL WINDOW BOOKS Little Woods Nature Education 聽得到看得見的香港生態百科 大自然四季日夜奇遇記 n/a 11 THE BARDS LIMITED n/a HKEJ PUBLISHING LIMITED Wong Yu Ching 費格遜時間：神級領隊管理哲學 Fergie Time 12 THE PLOUGH FILMS 北斗星映像 Red Publish Ng Ka Ki, Wong Kwok Leung We Have a Dream 我們的港隊 We Have a Dream

