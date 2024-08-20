Digital Agency 24 Inc Acquired by Global Video Production Company Casual

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casual, a leading global video production company known for award-winning content, is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of 24 Inc for an undisclosed sum. This strategic acquisition will strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia.

L-R: Nick Francis, [Founder & CEO Casual], Sharad Lal, [Founder & CEO 24 Inc and The How To Live Company]

Casual has revolutionised how stories are developed and shared, while 24 Inc innovated and disrupted the agency model in Singapore by providing integrated marketing content for the world's top brands. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Casual's growth strategy, bolstering its presence in one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly expanding markets. The shared vision of both companies, to provide unparalleled video production and marketing solutions on a global scale, is a key factor in this strategic move.

24 Inc was founded over 18 years ago by serial entrepreneur Sharad Lal, who has created several successful companies, including a fitness tech platform and a leading coaching company. Sharad reflects on the acquisition: "We've proudly built 24 Inc into a trusted partner for the world's top brands. It's a privilege to pass the baton to Casual, whose extensive global network and creative talent pool will ensure we continue delivering exceptional results." Sharad will support the transition before focusing on his new venture, The How to Live Company.

Nick Francis, Founder & CEO of Casual, said, "We're continually looking to enhance our ability to provide the finest production services in the places our clients need us to be. Singapore is a hub of innovation for the region and is one of our most requested locations. This deal is an exciting step, significantly enhancing our capabilities and reach there. 24 Inc has established a strong and lasting presence among the top communication agencies in Singapore. This integration will enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge production solutions and drive success for an even wider breadth of clients."

This strategic acquisition underscores Casual's unwavering commitment to growth and innovation in the ever evolving content landscape. Both companies are established as trusted partners for influential brands. Casual's robust portfolio spans finance, insurance, automotive, travel & hospitality, and luxury verticals. 24 Inc will further diversify its client base, bringing in prestigious FMCG and pharmaceutical clients including Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser and Abbott Laboratories. This move also enhances Casual's service offerings by including cutting-edge design and shopper marketing capabilities, ensuring comprehensive support for its clients' diverse needs. The company's dedication to growth and innovation promises a bright future of continued success and client satisfaction. SI Partners, a global M&A advisory firm, advised on the deal.

About Casual

Casual is a global video content production company with a strategic approach to all challenges. This collaboration offers clients across Southeast Asia new growth opportunities and the chance to amplify their brand on a regional and global scale, ensuring they receive creative, relevant, and effective marketing solutions. With a diverse portfolio of finance, insurance, automotive, travel & hospitality, luxury, FMCG, and pharmaceutical clients, Casual delivers innovative solutions that drive engagement and success.

About 24 Inc

24 Inc is a top-tier digital and integrated marketing firm based in Singapore, specialising in creating impactful content for leading brands in FMCG and pharmaceutical verticals. Known for its deep category expertise and strategic approach, 24 Inc has established a strong foothold in the region's competitive market.

