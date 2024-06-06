Digital Edge and Peak Energy Partner to Deliver Renewable Energy Solutions for Data Centers Across Asia Pacific

Partnership to provide up to 1 GW of renewable power for both existing and planned data centers

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Edge"), one of Asia's fastest growing data center platforms with more than 500 MW of secured capacity, and Peak Energy Investments Ltd. ("Peak Energy"), a leading renewable developer and independent power producer with operations across Asia, have entered into an agreement whereby Digital Edge and Peak Energy will collaborate to pursue renewable energy production projects designed to power Digital Edge data centers across the region.

Through this partnership, Peak Energy and Digital Edge will jointly pursue an initial pipeline of 500 MW of operating capacity for both existing and planned data centers over a three-year period. Peak Energy, which focuses on a combination of solar, wind, and storage technologies, will target renewable energy projects in countries where Digital Edge has existing deployments, including Japan, Korea, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, in addition to other fast growing markets to support Digital Edge's expansion. These projects will support the decarbonization of up to 1 GW of power, and generate more than 1,300 GWh per year which is equivalent to removing 216,000 cars off the road. This partnership also allows both Digital Edge and Peak Energy to progress their respective business and sustainability objectives.

Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Digital Edge, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Peak Energy to scale our renewable energy usage across the region as we strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. To date, we have made substantial progress in leveraging renewable energy across the Digital Edge platform, with our EDGE1 facility in Jakarta becoming the first data center in Indonesia to run on 100% renewables. Through this partnership with Peak Energy, we will be able to further build on these initiatives and advance our ESG goals."

Gavin Adda, Chief Executive Officer at Peak Energy, said, "Peak Energy is focused on helping corporates reduce their power costs and carbon footprints in a sustainable way. We look forward to expanding the existing relationship with Digital Edge on this exciting initiative. This partnership will foster the common business objectives of two rapidly growing companies throughout the Asia Pacific region."

Digital Edge and Peak Energy are both portfolio companies of Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with a strong focus on both data centers and renewable energy assets.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient, and economical.

Digital Edge was founded by a seasoned senior management team with decades of industry experience and an established track record of value creation in the data center, cloud and telecommunications industries in the Asia Pacific region. Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has in excess of US$1 billion in deployed and committed capital, establishing itself as a market leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across Asia, with a presence in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. For more information visit www.digitaledgedc.com

About Peak Energy

Peak Energy is an Independent Power Producer headquartered in Singapore that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets across Asia. The Peak Energy team has been responsible for delivering some of the largest, corporate-focused projects in Asia. Peak Energy has a renewable portfolio that includes projects in Korea, Japan, the Taiwan region, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia/.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $65.1 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Hong Kong, Houston, London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

SOURCE Digital Edge