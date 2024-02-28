Digital Edge Announces Availability of 23 MW Data Center in Downtown Jakarta

EDGE2 Next Generation Facility is Most Energy Efficient Data Center in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Edge") has today announced the availability of its second facility in downtown Jakarta, known as EDGE2, which will be operated by PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang ("EDGE DC"), a subsidiary of PT Indointernet Tbk ("Indonet") and a Digital Edge company. Equipped with advanced technology to cater to increased demand from hyperscale and artificial intelligence (AI) deployments, this facility has been designed to redefine standards in data center connectivity and sustainability, bringing much needed critical data infrastructure capacity to support the growth of Indonesia's digital economy.

EDGE2

Strategically located in Jl. Kuningan Mulia, South Jakarta and less than 3 km from EDGE1, one of the most interconnected data centers in Jakarta, EDGE2 is now the largest data center in the metro area with a total IT Load of 23 MW and more than 3,400 racks. Building upon the success of EDGE1, this state-of-the-art facility offers scalability and unparalleled connectivity options. This includes access through a virtual campus to more than 50 network carriers and several Internet Exchanges already located at EDGE1, including Indonesia Internet Exchange (IIX) and Edge Peering Internet Exchange (EPIX), as well as four diverse main points of entry into the facility to further support interconnectivity and redundancy.

EDGE2 is designed to provide highly reliable and secure IT infrastructure to meet growing demand from hyperscalers, global tech companies and various digital enterprises in Indonesia. Aligned with the company's ESG commitments, EDGE2 combines robust data center capacity with eco-friendly features including renewable energy solutions and green building features that are on track to achieve LEED Gold Certification. In addition, innovative liquid cooling technology enables EDGE2 to cater to high power density deployments while also achieving a market leading annualized PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.24, making it the most energy efficient data center in the Jakarta metro.

Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer for Digital Edge, commented, "We are excited by the growth opportunities in Indonesia and this new facility in downtown Jakarta further expands our presence across South East Asia, while bringing much needed capacity to one of the region's fastest growing digital economies. With its innovative and highly energy efficient design, we are confident EDGE2 is well placed to capture the growing wave of demand for the increasingly power-hungry AI and hyperscale deployments that continue to shape Asia's digital infrastructure landscape."

Stephanus Oscar, CEO of EDGE DC, added, "We believe EDGE2 reflects our company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital infrastructure landscape in Indonesia. The establishment of EDGE2 marks a significant leap forward, setting new standards and solidifying our position as a leader in the data center industry. EDGE2 is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses as they adapt to our ever digitized world, ensuring unparalleled security, reliability, and scalability of our customers' mission critical infrastructure."

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Digital Edge was founded by a seasoned senior management team with decades of industry experience and an established track record of value creation in the data center, cloud and telecommunications industries in the Asia Pacific region. Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has in excess of US$1 billion in deployed and committed capital, establishing itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across Asia, with a presence in China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. You can visit the company's website at www.digitaledgedc.com.

About PT. Ekagrata Data Gemilang (EDGE DC)

Established in 2018, PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang ("EDGE DC") is the subsidiary of Indonesia's first commercial internet service provider ("ISP") Indonet (IDX:EDGE). EDGE DC provides a robust digital ecosystem for cloud, network providers, content delivery network (CDN) and financial services, serving some of the biggest tech companies including both global and local enterprises. EDGE DC's Cloud, Carrier and IX neutral facility is located in Downtown Jakarta, close to major internet exchanges and carriers, enabling low latency connectivity to support next generation applications. Together with Indonet's end-to-end network services, EDGE DC aims to provide world class digital infrastructure with industry leading SLA to help businesses scale up rapidly in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

About PT. Indointernet Tbk

Established in 1994, PT Indointernet Tbk (Indonet) is the pioneer in providing information and communication technology (ICT) total solutions and has succeeded in becoming a leading role model in Indonesia's ICT sector. Throughout its journey, Indonet, the country's first commercial Internet Service Provider, has transformed into a digital infrastructure provider. Today, Indonet focuses on building a complete ecosystem for corporate clients through the provision of multi-connectivity solutions, data centers, and cloud services. Digital Edge, one of Asia fastest growing data center platforms, acquired a controlling interest in Indonet in 2021 and further upsized its majority investment in December 2023.

