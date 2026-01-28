Digital Edge Announces Landmark US$4.5 Billion Investment to Build Indonesia's Largest 500MW AI-Ready Hyperscale Campus

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge today announced a US$4.5 billion investment to build CGK Campus, one of Indonesia's largest AI-ready hyperscale data center campuses, in the GIIC Industrial Estate in Bekasi. The 500MW CGK Campus marks the company's largest infrastructure commitment to date and underscores Digital Edge's commitment to powering digital transformation in Asia Pacific.

Digital Edge CGK Campus (PRNewsfoto/Digital Edge)

Designed to support the country's rapidly expanding digital economy, the CGK Campus will deliver 500MW of IT capacity at full development, with scalability up to 1GW, establishing a new benchmark for hyperscale and AI-ready capability in Greater Jakarta.

Engineered for next-generation AI workloads with sustainability and operational efficiency at its core, the CGK Campus targets a market-leading annualized PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.25 and features direct-to-chip liquid cooling, recycled water systems, and renewable energy integration. Carrier-neutral and sustainably designed, the campus delivers efficient energy use, network diversity, and broad ecosystem access – reinforcing its role as a central hub for the Indonesia's digital future.

Strategically located – less than 15 kilometers from other major data center clusters and approximately 40 kilometers from Digital Edge's downtown EDGE1 and EDGE2 facilities – the campus offers low-latency access to the capital's key business districts while anchoring Indonesia's broader digital ecosystem. The campus will be built in multiple phases. Phase one includes three buildings: The first building is scheduled to be ready for service by Q4 2026, followed by the second in Q1 2027 and third in Q2 2027.

"The CGK Campus is a pivotal milestone in our APAC strategy and our largest infrastructure investment to date," said John Freeman, CEO of Digital Edge. "This landmark investment will enable us to drive the next decade of innovation, cloud adoption, and digital services across Indonesia and the broader region."

"Indonesia's digital economy is expanding faster than infrastructure can keep up. The CGK Campus bridges that gap with 500MW of sustainable, carrier-neutral capacity built for hyperscale and AI deployments," added Stephanus Oscar, CEO of Digital Edge Indonesia. "With AI shaping the future of enterprise and cloud services, Digital Edge is at the forefront of this transformation."

The campus will be underpinned by the extensive fiber and network assets of Indonet, Digital Edge's wholly owned Indonesian telecommunications subsidiary. "Our infrastructure provides the connectivity foundation for CGK Campus," said Andy Rigoli, CEO of Indonet. "Our new routes to the GIIC campus are built 100% underground, a design that significantly enhances reliability and resilience compared to traditional deployments. Combined with industry-leading equipment and advanced monitoring, this integration enables Digital Edge to deliver carrier-neutral solutions that meet the highest standards for hyperscale and enterprise customers."

About Digital Edge

Where performance meets sustainability, Digital Edge powers Asia-Pacific's digital transformation with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Stonepeak, the company delivers high-performance data center and fiber solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises across nine countries in Asia Pacific. With more than 1.4GW of secured IT power, Digital Edge empowers businesses to scale rapidly and responsibly in a connected, energy-efficient future.

Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

About Digital Edge Indonesia

Founded in 2018, Digital Edge Indonesia is part of the Digital Edge Asia-Pacific platform, delivering carrier-neutral, high-performance, and sustainable digital infrastructure to support Indonesia's rapid digital growth and the rising demand for cloud, hyperscale, and AI technologies in Indonesia.

With strategic sites in Jakarta's CBD and GIIC Bekasi, Digital Edge Indonesia is building a robust ecosystem that drives innovation at the edge while connecting businesses to Digital Edge's regional network designed for the future of digital transformation.

For more information about Digital Edge Indonesia, visit id.digitaledgedc.com

SOURCE Digital Edge