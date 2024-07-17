Digital Garden Announces Premier Two-Day Tokyo Digital Infrastructure Summit in March 2025

TOKYO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Garden has unveiled plans for a premier two-day summit that will bring together global and Japanese leaders to collaborate towards cementing Japan as a global digital infrastructure leader. Digital Garden Tokyo convenes thought leaders and decision-makers from digital infrastructure owners and operators, government, investors and lenders, service and equipment providers, real estate, and end-users in a unique format meant to foster networking and enable further transactions and collaboration in the space to match the pace of growth in the industry.

Digital Garden Tokyo launches on March 17th and concludes on March 18th, 2025 at the Toranomon Hills Forum, one of the premier venues in Tokyo. The event offers multiple networking events as well as topical sessions on the most important issues in the digital infrastructure space, including Japan's rise as a global AI and cloud hub, the investment and lending environment, advancements in fiber and power infrastructure, challenges and opportunities in construction and development, and government policies and subsidies aimed at advancing digital infrastructure. Multiple global and Japanese leaders have already confirmed attendance and initial speaker lineups will be announced in Fall 2024.

Daniel Cox, Chairman of Digital Garden and longtime Japan investment veteran, said, "Through my experience standing up digital infrastructure assets in Japan, it has become clear that both Japanese and global leaders are looking for increased opportunities to drive dealmaking and share mutual learnings and best practices. This conference comes from an overwhelming ask from all stakeholders for an event like this in Japan."

Mike Owen, Vice Chairman of Digital Garden and Executive Director of ULI Japan, added, "Over my 20+ years running ULI Japan, my personal mission has been to successfully provide a venue for Japanese and global industry leaders to proactively network, study and learn; and consequently, for the organization to serve as a foundation for successful business collaborations. I am convinced ULI Japan did this for the real estate community, and Digital Garden will do it for the digital infrastructure community."

Information on the conference will be updated regularly and for more information and registration details, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.digitalgarden.co.jp.

About Digital Garden Digital Garden is an innovative platform promoting collaboration among all stakeholders in the digital infrastructure space with a focus on transactions and achieving digital infrastructure growth goals in the Japanese and pan-Asian context. Digital Garden Tokyo is Digital Garden's inaugural event. Daniel Cox, Chairman of Digital Garden, is a long-term Japan investment veteran, having previously served as Chief Representative Japan for Grosvenor, CEO at Niseko Village, and Head of Business Turnaround at Citigroup Principal Investments. Mike Owen, Vice Chairman, is the Executive Director of ULI (Urban Land Institute) Japan, having led the organization for over 20 years, and Founder of Transpacific Enterprises, the leading provider of information services for the real estate and investment communities in Japan.

SOURCE Digital Garden