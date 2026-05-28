Digital Identity Co. Modernizes Thailand Immigration Bureau Services with AWS

Mobile app enables travelers to complete their arrival card in just three minutes to serve approximately 30 million tourists annually in a national pilot

BANGKOK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that the Thailand Immigration Management System (THIM), the country's first web and mobile application for national immigration management, is built on AWS. Developed by Digital Identity Co., Ltd in partnership with the Thailand Immigration Bureau, THIM leverages AWS cloud services to help modernize the immigration process for Thailand, home to Bangkok, the world's most visited city by international arrivals in 2025.

Designed to significantly reduce wait times at checkpoints

Now available for download in a pilot, THIM is designed to help travelers save time and complete their arrival card in just three minutes, offering a more convenient and streamlined border experience.

For the first time, international tourists visiting Thailand can complete their arrival registration digitally before they land. The app currently supports English, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese languages, with plans to add more languages in the coming months.

"Thailand's immigration system serves approximately 30 million international tourists annually, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every traveler's experience at our borders reflects the modern, welcoming nation we are. THIM positions Thailand at the forefront of Southeast Asia's digital immigration transformation through a national mobile platform. By embracing cloud technology, we have reduced processing times significantly while strengthening our national security capabilities," said Pol.Maj.Gen. Pratya Prasarnsuk, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Bureau.

"The border is Thailand's front door," said Mr. Natakorn Tanachaihirun, CEO, Digital Identity Co., Ltd. "We built THIM to make sure it's wide open and secure at the same time. This is just the beginning of what a cloud-native services center can do for the Immigration Bureau and the millions of travelers it serves."

Powering faster borders

THIM's architecture leverages AWS services deployed in the AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region across three pillars.

"Across Southeast Asia, we're seeing a fundamental shift in how governments think about digital infrastructure, not as a back-office upgrade, but as a strategic enabler of national competitiveness and citizen trust," said Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager, AWS Thailand. "THIM is a proof point that when you pair visionary leadership with world-class cloud technology, you can deliver outcomes that once seemed mutually exclusive: a seamless traveler experience and stronger national security, achieved together."

THIM is designed to serve as a comprehensive digital services center for the Immigration Bureau, with planned capabilities including appointment booking, e-Extension, issuance of transaction-related certification documents, and other immigration-related digital services. Visitors can download the app on the Apple and Android store.

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SOURCE Amazon Web Services