Digital Realty Expands Global Connectivity with Strategic Partnerships in Asia Pacific to Fuel AI Innovation and Future-ready Digital Infrastructure

StarHub, KINX Inc. (Korea Internet Neutral eXchange), and ARTERIA Networks extend service reach to global audiences via ServiceFabric™, Digital Realty's service orchestration platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty ( NYSE: DLR ), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced the continued momentum in Asia Pacific of ServiceFabric™ , its service orchestration platform that seamlessly interconnects workflow participants, applications, clouds and ecosystems on PlatformDIGITAL® , its global data center platform.

Over 30 Asia Pacific partners are now listed in Service Directory , a central marketplace that allows Digital Realty partners to highlight their offerings, extend their reach to global enterprises, and scale into new markets, reaching over 5,000 customers of Digital Realty. Globally, more than 220 services are now available on the Service Directory, including access to Digital Realty's Private AI Exchange (AIPx) partner solutions, where we continue to add new partners to the platform. Additionally, Digital Realty's secure and direct connections to nearly 250 global cloud on-ramps create a vibrant ecosystem for seamless interconnection and collaboration.

New Asia Pacific partners now available on Service Directory include StarHub, a leading telecommunications service provider in Singapore; KINX Inc. (Korea Internet Neutral eXchange) which operates the largest layer-2 based internet exchange in South Korea; and ARTERIA Networks, a leading enterprise-focused telecommunications carrier in Japan.

As enterprises in Asia Pacific look to deploy private AI applications which rely on low latency and the private exchange of data, an open interconnection and orchestration platform is critical. Through ServiceFabric™, customers are now able to easily find, access, and manage connectivity and digital solutions from service providers such as StarHub, KINX, and ARTERIA Networks. This open and collaborative environment empowers businesses to build and orchestrate their ideal solutions, scale confidently, and easily handle demanding workloads.

Through Service Directory's 'Click-to-Connect' capability, Digital Realty customers can orchestrate and automate on-demand connections to the services they need, significantly streamlining workflows and removing manual configuration steps. This also enables customers to generate secure service keys, granting controlled access to resources and partners with customizable security parameters, as well as automate approval workflows and facilitate connections to Service Directory, paving the way for seamless interconnectivity.

Quotes:

Govind Choudhary, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Asia Pacific, Digital Realty said: "We are delighted with the continued momentum of our ServiceFabric™ platform in Asia Pacific. The open platform, with its versatile and well-connected ecosystem that continues to grow, provides our customers with a dynamic environment that empowers them to innovate more freely, adapt swiftly to global changes, and optimize their AI strategies. By providing choice and global connectivity, we help our customers accelerate their time-to-market and maximize their competitive edge."

Tan Kit Yong, Head of Business Group, StarHub, said: "At StarHub, we understand that in the AI-driven era, low latency goes far beyond speed alone. It is about optimising data routing, network topology, and reducing the number of hops between nodes. By minimising latency, we ensure faster decision-making and near-instant responses which is essential for AI applications like machine learning, autonomous operations, and real-time analytics. This is especially vital for time-sensitive tasks, particularly those spanning hybrid environments that integrate both public and private networks. Through our advanced low-latency connectivity at Digital Realty locations in Singapore, powered by ServiceFabric™, we're enabling seamless peering connections and highly efficient data transit. This allows Digital Realty customers to leverage StarHub's robust infrastructure for their most demanding AI and data-driven workloads."

KwanWoo Kim, Director, Global Business Strategy, Korea Internet Neutral eXchange, said: "At KINX, we are focused on interconnecting Korean and global internet service providers, cloud providers and enterprises to achieve our goal as a one-stop solution provider. ServiceFabric™ Service Directory provides a unique platform that empowers Digital Realty customers to seamlessly connect with KINX and our CloudHub® service—Korea's largest cloud connectivity platform. This partnership will bridge the gap between the Korean and global markets, enabling ICN10 enterprise customers to establish private, secure connections to major cloud providers in Korea, as well as KINX customers to connect with global cloud regions. We're excited about this opportunity to enhance connectivity and drive innovation."

Tatsuya Ohkubo, Vice President, Corporate Business Div., ARTERIA Networks, said: "ServiceFabric™ Service Directory enables businesses to access and use cloud and connectivity services in an open and dynamic way. We are excited that ARTERIA Networks' services will now not only serve Digital Realty customers in Japan but will have global reach, including robust connectivity between Japan and Canada via Topaz, the world's first submarine cable to directly connect Japan and Canada."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

