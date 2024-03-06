Digital Realty Lays Foundation to Private AI with Second Data Center in NRT Campus, Boosts AI-ready Data Center Capacity in Metropolitan Tokyo

The dual trends of accelerating digital transformation and the use of AI are driving exponential data volume growth in Japan. As a result, companies are rethinking their IT architectures, taking a data-centric, hybrid IT approach to support complex data flows. This is in turn driving demand for flexible and scalable modern data centers, equipped to support the high-power computing requirements of new technologies such as AI/Generative AI, close to major city hubs like Tokyo where many company headquarters and their users are located.

To address those needs, Digital Realty is expanding capacity in the strategically located NRT campus through MC Digital Realty (MCDR), its 50/50 joint venture in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation. NRT12 features the same robust and flexible infrastructure as other data centers recently developed by MCDR in Japan – such as the nearby NRT10 in Inzai and KIX13 in Osaka – and is specifically designed to support demanding workloads such as AI/Generative AI, machine learning, and virtual reality.

NRT12 is designed to offer high-density power of up to 70 kilowatts (kW) per rack, innovative Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) technologies, low-latency networks, and high-speed connectivity that enable it to meet the demands of high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, virtual reality, and augmented reality as well as AI/Generative AI workloads.

Additionally, the NRT campus offers Campus Connect, an interconnection service that allows customers to utilize infrastructure across multiple data centers on the campus as a single unit, facilitating efficient data exchange for AI and digital transformation initiatives. The data centers' modular design also allows for dynamic scaling of server environments to accommodate growing AI deployments.

Ubiquitous, seamless interconnection is crucial for facilitating data exchange, the lifeblood of the digital economy. NRT12 is part of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's open, neutral global data center platform that provides the meeting place for customers to connect, fostering collaboration and accelerating digital transformation. This access to a dense connected data community comprising 1,200 network services, 1,100 cloud and IT services, and data centers across the globe facilitates secure, low-latency connections and high-speed data transfer to the businesses that matter most, enabling customers to get the most out of their high-density colocation deployments.

NRT12 is also a ServiceFabric™ site, enabling customers to centrally manage complex workflows and orchestrate their hybrid IT infrastructure and AI workloads from a single point. ServiceFabric™ has over 75 partners offering more than 130 services, including 225+ cloud on-ramps, on its directory. Spanning over 110 cloud regions globally, this open ecosystem provides diverse solutions within PlatformDIGITAL®, empowering customers to access a vast network of cloud, IT, Private AI and network services for their digital transformation journey.

"The launch of NRT12 marks a significant milestone for Digital Realty in Japan. This new data center, designed to world-class specifications, expands our capacity and strengthens our commitment to supporting the growing demand for AI-powered and scalable digital infrastructure in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Coupled with connectivity to PlatformDigital® and ServiceFabric™, NRT12 significantly strengthens our offerings to our customers and partners globally," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty.

Said Chris Han, Chief Operating Officer of MC Digital Realty, "With its robust features and strategic location, NRT12 provides an ideal platform for businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and unlock the full potential of cutting-edge technologies like AI and hybrid IT. We are confident that NRT12, alongside our existing data center NRT10 and the broader PlatformDIGITAL® ecosystem, will empower businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc., established in September 2017, is a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty. The company provides the full spectrum of data center services in Japan, including colocation and interconnection solutions, by leveraging MC's real estate and infrastructure investment expertise and customer network, as well as Digital Realty's leading global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, with 5,000+ customers across 300+ data centers on six continents. For more information about MC Digital Realty, please visit https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

