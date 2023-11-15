Digital Realty named a 'Leader' in inaugural IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Datacenter Operations and Management 2023 Vendor Assessment

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that it has been recognised as a 'Leader' in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Datacenter Operations and Management 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP50445823, November 2023)

The assessment analyses the region's colocation and interconnection market using the IDC MarketScape model. It presents a comprehensive view of market demand, expected buyer needs and the competitive strengths of digital infrastructure providers to help businesses manage data exchange securely and efficiently.

"Digital Realty has emerged as a Leader in the Asia/Pacific market by adapting to trends like high-density colocation and being the first to introduce NVIDIA DGX H100-ready data centers to enable advanced AI workloads. Through PlatformDIGITAL™, they offer scalable and future-proof infrastructure for data-driven businesses in the region and across the globe," said William Lee, Research Director and Mikhail Jaura, Research Analyst, Asia/Pacific Datacenter Research, IDC.

Digital Realty's newest data center in Osaka KIX13 and two facilities in Tokyo NRT10 and NRT12 are AI-ready, having been certified by NVIDIA as "DGX SuperPOD™-Ready" data centers that can accommodate NVIDIA DGX-A100 and DGX-H100. These certifications are testament to Digital Realty's dedication to provide dedicated, robust, and resilient environments optimized for intensive AI computing systems deployments at scale.

Digital Realty has one of the widest digital infrastructure footprints in the world with robust coverage across the Asia Pacific. This includes growing core markets such Osaka and Tokyo, where it is set to launch a new facility next year. The company is also increasing its footprint in India, where it has acquired land in Mumbai and will be launching its first India data center in Chennai in early 2024. The coming expansion of Digital Realty's India joint venture will also strategically increase its global platform's connectivity to data centers and other establishments in the country to meet the digital infrastructure needs of the fast growing India market.

The IDC MarketScape noted, "Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL is a compelling solution for data-driven businesses in search of a scalable and future-proof platform to meet their global hybrid and multicloud infrastructure requirements. PlatformDIGITAL offers secure and compliant solutions that are specifically designed for various industries, ensuring the highest level of data protection."

This recognition from the IDC MarketScape follows another recent recognition - Digital Realty was recently named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49435022, October 2023) for the third time.

"We are very honored to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Asia Pacific. Digital Realty offers the world's largest carrier-neutral digital infrastructure platform and as a hybrid data center operator, we give customers the flexibility to easily deploy and connect critical infrastructure, at any capacity, for any scale. We are committed to building a safe and open global meeting place that will enable the next wave of transformation in Asia Pacific and the world," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty.

The IDC MarketScape report further acknowledged Digital Realty for the following strengths:

Resilient. Digital Realty has a long-standing record of operational excellence with 99.999% uptime for over 15 years. Despite now offering more powerful colocation solutions to the market, including the unveiling of high-density deployment of up to 70kW per rack to support AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, Digital Realty's high-density colocation is specifically positioned to support HPC environments in various industries, such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, finance, retail, and digital businesses.

Digital Realty has a long-standing record of operational excellence with 99.999% uptime for over 15 years. Despite now offering more powerful colocation solutions to the market, including the unveiling of high-density deployment of up to 70kW per rack to support AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, Digital Realty's high-density colocation is specifically positioned to support HPC environments in various industries, such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, finance, retail, and digital businesses. Innovation. Digital Realty constantly seeks to invest in new projects aimed at enhancing its datacenter infrastructure performance. The company's KIX13 datacenter in Osaka was the first datacenter in the Asia/Pacific region to receive certification as NVIDIA DGX H100-ready. This distinction enables the company to provide support for NVIDIA's fourth-generation AI systems, thereby paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in DL AI models. Through its commitment to innovation, Digital Realty continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the AI realm and datacenter technology.

Digital Realty constantly seeks to invest in new projects aimed at enhancing its datacenter infrastructure performance. The company's KIX13 datacenter in was the first datacenter in the region to receive certification as NVIDIA DGX H100-ready. This distinction enables the company to provide support for NVIDIA's fourth-generation AI systems, thereby paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in DL AI models. Through its commitment to innovation, Digital Realty continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the AI realm and datacenter technology. Sustainability. Whether it is green bonds issuance on the capital markets or engagement in various sustainability-oriented projects, such as a water-saving solution that utilizes DeCalon (DCI) electrolysis to improve WUE by 15% in its SIN10 datacenter, achieving recognition from Singapore's Environment Council (SEC), Digital Realty is one of the frontrunners of datacenter sustainability initiatives in the Asia/Pacific region. The company is committed to decarbonize its infrastructure and is actively working to contribute toward its global goal to reduce Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 68% and Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030. Digital Realty has implemented various liquid-cooling deployments, including AALC which are essential for supporting HPC workloads by efficiently dissipating the immense heat generated by powerful processors and maximizing their performance.

Whether it is green bonds issuance on the capital markets or engagement in various sustainability-oriented projects, such as a water-saving solution that utilizes DeCalon (DCI) electrolysis to improve WUE by 15% in its SIN10 datacenter, achieving recognition from Environment Council (SEC), Digital Realty is one of the frontrunners of datacenter sustainability initiatives in the region. The company is committed to decarbonize its infrastructure and is actively working to contribute toward its global goal to reduce Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 68% and Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030. Digital Realty has implemented various liquid-cooling deployments, including AALC which are essential for supporting HPC workloads by efficiently dissipating the immense heat generated by powerful processors and maximizing their performance. Channel partners and marketplace. Digital Realty has an extensive channel partner network, with relationships with major CSPs, telcos, and content delivery network (CDN) vendors. The company has strategic partnerships with various CSPs, OEMs, and telcos, in addition to its proprietary marketplace, to increase the breadth of offerings available for its datacenter customers.

Digital Realty has an extensive channel partner network, with relationships with major CSPs, telcos, and content delivery network (CDN) vendors. The company has strategic partnerships with various CSPs, OEMs, and telcos, in addition to its proprietary marketplace, to increase the breadth of offerings available for its datacenter customers. Platform capabilities. Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL is a comprehensive global datacenter platform that empowers businesses with a diverse array of internetworking services, interconnectivity solutions, and cutting-edge digital innovations. The company has enriched its connectivity suite through ServiceFabric Connect, which empowers customers with software-defined interconnection on a single user interface.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Sin Huay Ho

Digital Realty

+65 8125 8380

[email protected]

Eugene Wee/ Trisha Koh

Archetype

+65 6603 9000

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to IDC MarketScape, our sustainability initiatives, customer demand, PlatformDIGITAL® and the market and our strategy in APAC. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty