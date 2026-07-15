Digital Realty Recognized for Advancing AI-Ready Infrastructure at Asia Pacific Business Award 2025-2026

Digital Realty was named Outstanding Company of the Year, while Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Serene Nah, was recognized as Outstanding Executive of the Year

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), one of the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, announced today that it was named Outstanding Company of the Year at the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2025-2026. The company's Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Singaporean business leader, Serene Nah, was also recognized as Outstanding Executive of the Year, underscoring Digital Realty's leadership in delivering AI-ready digital infrastructure to its customers in the region.

Digital Realty has received the Outstanding Company of the Year award at the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2025-2026 for its achievements in advancing AI-ready digital infrastructure across Asia Pacific. Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, has been recognized as the Outstanding Executive of the Year 2025 - 2026 for leading Digital Realty’s regional expansion and growth.

The Asia Pacific Business Awards recognize companies, organizations and business leaders across the region for outstanding professionalism, exceptional business performance and visionary leadership in an increasingly dynamic and competitive global environment.

The award highlighted Digital Realty's commitment to supporting Asia Pacific's growth as a regional AI innovation hub. Singapore, home to the company's Asia Pacific headquarters, continues to play an important role in this strategy. With the region's data center market size set to almost triple from 2024 to 2029, Digital Realty supports the development of emerging regional AI inference hubs like Singapore by targeting nearly S$7 billion in investments in 2026, including S$4.3 billion in new data center developments.

The company has also nearly doubled its Singapore workforce over the past three years to more than 300 employees and expects to grow to 400 by 2030, with the potential to create more high-value jobs in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies. Nearly 90% of its Singapore workforce are Singapore nationals, reflecting its ongoing commitment to building local capabilities alongside digital infrastructure.

Beyond Singapore, Digital Realty is strategically expanding its footprint across high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia, while deepening its commitment to customer-focused innovation through the Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) in Japan, helping organizations accelerate AI deployment and improve operational reliability and speed.

"It is an honor to receive the Outstanding Company of the Year award at the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2025–2026," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty.

"This award reflects Digital Realty's continued commitment to realizing Asia Pacific's AI transformation potential. As demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, we remain committed to continue delivering secure, reliable, and highly interconnected digital infrastructure solutions, alongside innovative capabilities that empower the region's organizations to accelerate their AI innovation journey."

Serene's recognition as Outstanding Executive of the Year reflects her leadership in guiding Digital Realty's Asia Pacific growth from its regional headquarters in Singapore and navigating local partnerships and complex market dynamics in Digital Realty's regional expansions.

The award highlighted her commercial discipline and strategic vision, which have been instrumental in leading Digital Realty's entry into Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia and have strengthened the company's position as a trusted partner for many enterprises, cloud providers, and AI innovators. Serene also helps shape the region's digital infrastructure conversations by serving as Chairman of Digital Core REIT and as Vice Chair of the Asia Pacific Data Center Association (APDCA).

"AI's momentum continues to accelerate in Asia Pacific, as more companies shift from experimentation to production at scale," said Serene. "This recognition is a testament to our Asia Pacific team's collective efforts in building the trusted, secure, and connected digital infrastructure that empowers businesses across the region to embrace the next era of AI, including the growing demand for private AI."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's strategy and growth, emerging technologies including AI, expected growth in digital transformation, adoption of private AI infrastructure, customer demand for company's products and services and expectations for the Asia Pacific region. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty