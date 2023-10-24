Digital Technology Lights up the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn:

The 19th Asian Games opening ceremony was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on the evening of September 23. The avant-garde practice of digital technology is unprecedented in the history of the Asian Games.

To echo the theme of "green energy", it's the first time to light digital fireworks instead of real ones in Asian Games history. With the support of the naked-eye 3D technology, the audience can enjoy the fireworks from different angles through multiple camera positions.

In a first, a digital torchbearer played a role in igniting the Asian Games cauldron. Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee officially launched an online torch-relay activity before and gathered more than 100 million online torchbearers. During the opening ceremony, a digital figure, symbolizing these online torchbearers, traversed the Qiantang River, strode to the stadium, and lit the torch alongside with Chinese Olympic Champion, Wangshun.

The combination of augmented reality(AR) and artificial intelligence(AI) fascinated people. For example, when you open the Alipay and scan the main stage, you can summon the mascots, send your wishes and postcards.

The opening ceremony demonstrated the strength of Hangzhou, the hub of the digital economy, in the combination of virtual and physical worlds, and portrayed an innovative China.

