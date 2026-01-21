Digital Turbine Appoints Sea Yen Ong as Regional Vice President, Sales, APAC

Seasoned industry leader to drive brand and agency growth across APAC, as Digital Turbine continues to expand its presence in the region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Sea Yen Ong as Regional Vice President, Sales, APAC. Based in Singapore, Sea Yen will lead Digital Turbine's brand and agency strategy across the region, supporting the company's continued growth and investment in APAC.

Sea Yen Ong, Regional Vice President, Sales, APAC, Digital Turbine

Sea Yen joins Digital Turbine at an important time of change, as media teams and agency networks streamline operations and recalibrate for performance and efficiency, heading into 2026. In this role, he will partner closely with agencies and marketers across APAC to drive stronger brand outcomes through Digital Turbine's unique mobile ecosystem and premium experiences.

Prior to joining Digital Turbine, Sea Yen held senior leadership roles at TikTok and Spotify, partnering closely with advertisers to drive market growth. Most recently, he served as Country General Manager at TikTok, where he led commercial strategy and worked closely with agencies and advertisers to support growth across markets.

At DT, Sea Yen will lead regional teams as they scale mobile campaigns across APAC, harnessing Digital Turbine's exclusive partnerships with leading carriers, OEMs, and 82K+ SDK-integrated apps that connect brands to audiences in premium, immersive environments that drive real results.

"APAC continues to be a significant growth market for Digital Turbine, and we are investing to build market coverage and deepen strategic relationships with brands and agencies. Yen's appointment reflects our continued commitment to the region," said Jon Hudson, SVP of Global Sales at Digital Turbine. "Yen brings the rare combination of global platform leadership, agency credibility, and commercial execution. He knows how to build markets and understand what it takes to drive real outcomes for advertisers. We're thrilled to have him on board. "

"APAC is one of the most dynamic and nuanced advertising regions in the world, and what brands need from mobile is evolving. Digital Turbine offers a differentiated way for brands to connect with consumers through meaningful mobile experiences," said Sea Yen. "I'm excited to join the team and work with our partners across APAC to unlock new opportunities, drive stronger outcomes, and continue building impactful mobile solutions for brands and agencies across the region."

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization - connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. www.digitalturbine.com

Media Contact

Daniel Gal

[email protected]

