BANGKOK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2025, Your Southeast Asian face-to-face "Digital Solutions for Business" exhibition and networking platform to connect with the global tech and digital markets, is set to take place from 19–21 November 2025 at Hall 7–8, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2025: The Gateway to Digital Transformation in Southeast Asia

This year's event is themed "Digital Solutions for Business", highlighting transformative innovations that enable organizations to accelerate digital adoption, boost productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new growth opportunities in the ASEAN digital economy.

The event will gather 350+ world-class technology brands from 17 countries, including Bangladesh, China, Taiwan(China), Hong Kong (China), Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Myanmar, Republic of Korea, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United States of America, Vietnam and Thailand

The exhibition will feature end-to-end digital technology solutions — from business management software (ERP, CRM, HR, finance automation) and advanced cybersecurity technologies (network defense, threat intelligence, data protection) to e-commerce and digital marketing platforms designed to enhance customer acquisition, analytics, and omnichannel engagement.

Attendees will also experience the latest in cloud and data innovation, including hybrid-cloud infrastructure, big-data analytics, and intelligence-driven platforms. In addition, the event will showcase smart solutions and IoT applications for industry automation, robotics, and smart city development. AI Connect 2025 will further highlight powerful AI innovations such as generative AI, NLP, computer vision, and automation tools transforming enterprise productivity and customer experience.

Alongside the exhibition, a high-level conference program will bring together international and regional experts to share insights on business technology strategy, AI adoption, cybersecurity and digital trust, cloud modernization, workforce transformation, digital commerce, and the future of business in the digital era. Attendees will gain practical strategies and explore real-world digital transformation case studies.

The three-day event will feature 80+ speakers and 80+ conference sessions, business-matching programmes, networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of future-ready business technologies and AI-driven solutions. The event is supported by key government agencies and leading industry associations, reinforcing its status as one of the most influential technology events in the region.

The highlight topics including

Business Transformation 2030: Redesigning Strategy for a Changing World by Sutirapan Sakkawatra, CMO, SCBX

Digital-First Leadership: Building Agile, Tech-Driven Companies by Dr. Thuntee Sukchotrat, CEO, JIBSOFT

From Digitization to Intelligence: The Next Phase of Business Tech by Dr. Thadpong Pongthawornkamol, Managing Director, KBTG LABS AND KASIKORN X

The New Corporate DNA: Speed, Simplicity & Scalability by Pao Peeradon Hemyakorn, CEO, I Have CPU

Understanding CapEx vs. OpEx: Flexible IT Investment Strategies for the Digital Era by Sittiwat Vechayaphan, Head of Cloud&Enterprise Solutions : Com7 Public Company Limited

Skyrocket Your Business in the Metaverse Era with Digital Financial Transactions by Metaverse Association of Thailand

With business matching programs, networking activities, and international delegations, DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2025 serves as the key platform connecting enterprises, technology providers, and policymakers to accelerate innovation and digital economy growth across ASEAN.

Ms . Peeryaphan Pongsanam, Assistant Director, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co . , Ltd . said "DigiTech ASEAN Thailand continues to be the go-to platform for digital transformation. Our 2025 edition will highlight practical solutions and real business impact, helping companies of all sizes embrace the digital future."

The importance of DigiTech ASEAN and AI Connect is underscored by the fact that the event is hosted by two Thai ministries, namely Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, along with many Thailand and international partners and supporting organisations.

The 2025 edition of DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect will take place at Hall 7 and Hall 8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand from 19th to 21st November 2025.

