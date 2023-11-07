【DIGITIMES - Supply Chain Summit 11/14-15】How do get the secret to winning in a permacrisis world?!

TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Permacrisis, chosen as Collins Dictionary's word of the year, perfectly describes the situation the world faces today. In rising geopolitical tension, soaring inflation, continuing interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the U.S.-China conflicts, no corporate executives and economists can stay optimistic about the future.

Themed "Reinventing the Future," DIGITIMES Supply Chain Summit 2023 on 14-15th November in Taipei, Taiwan (Hybrid Event) which will focus on six tracks — semiconductors, future cars, advanced manufacturing, information security, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud services. A team of DIGITIMES Research analysts will give you insights into growth opportunities as the global supply chain restructuring unfolds.

Renowned speakers include Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, the founder and chairman of India HCL Infosystems, Santosh Pai, the partner of Dentons Link Legal, Calvin Lee, Managing Director of KIA Taiwan, and Shuji Kimura, the senior transport specialist of Asian Development Bank. They will delve into issues of the Global South, including the rise of India, multinational investment, talent, energy, and more, as well as discuss the shift in global supply chains and building partnerships in a multi-polar world.

In addition, prof. Jih-Hsin Sher, dean of Feng Chia University, and Ashley Chu, the acclaimed host and author will lead a panel session to discuss the global electric vehicle market landscape and hydrogen fuel vehicles. Moreover, AWS, AMD, Schneider Electric, Dun & Bradstreet, Dimerco Express, Keysight Technologies, Keysight Technologies, SGS Taiwan, and Veeam., offer their views on supply chain management. We aspire to drive forward our industry's overall development through knowledge and experience sharing.

We cordially invite you to invite you being part of the "DIGITIMES - Supply Chain Summit 2023" which is a unique opportunity to understand to drive the future. Beyond physical on-site participation, conference attendance will also be available online, with bilingual translation provided. Please sign up on our event site as soon as possible, limited places are available. Register now：https://bit.ly/472lm6c

