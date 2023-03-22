Dignitana enters Hong Kong market with leading distributor Science International Corporation

LUND, Sweden, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalp cooling innovator Dignitana AB has signed Science International Corporation, a leading distributor for medical devices, to launch The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Hong Kong and Macao. Science International now becomes the exclusive provider of DigniCap in Hong Kong and Macau to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy. The company has already purchased two DigniCap Delta devices to introduce Dignitana's clinically superior solution to the region.

"Now is the time to bring this life-changing solution to our cancer patients," said Stephen Chiu, Director of Sales and Marketing for Science International. "Cancer is a growing concern in the region, and we are expanding our suite of oncology products to meet that demand. DigniCap aligns well with our company mission and expertise, and we are delighted to now be able to provide DigniCap to our oncology customers."

Founded in 1980, Science International is one of the earliest and largest instrument agents in Hong Kong. Its business scope covers medical and laboratory equipment, gerontological products, environmental protection and industrial safety products. It is committed to acting as an agent to introduce products from world-renowned factories, and to provide professional after-sales service.

"As we strive to make scalp cooling available to as many patients as possible, it it beneficial to partner with industry leaders like Science International. They know the MedTech market, they know the oncologists, and they have a solid history of providing exemplary customer service, said Catarina Löwenadler, Dignitana CEO. "This is important step for the company, as we continue to expand our strategic initiatives into key markets around the globe."

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy for cancer patients with solid tumors such as breast, ovarian and prostate cancer. With just approximately 8 million residents in the region, breast cancer is the most common cancer among females in Hong Kong, representng 27 percent of all new cancers in females diagnosed in Hong Kong in 2019. Recognized internationally as a standard of care and quality of life advancement for cancer patients, scalp cooling is listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines published by European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) and Cancer Australia. FDA-cleared DigniCap is available in it's primary US market and in cancer centers around the globe.

For More Information Contact

Melissa Bourestom, Chief Communications Officer, [email protected] +1 469-518-5031

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Dignitana AB