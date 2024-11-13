Diligent Launches AI-Powered Due Diligence Reports for Enhanced Supplier and Third-Party Risk Management

Diligent AI-powered reports build on history of industry experience to solve major compliance pain points

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered due diligence reports, offering organizations easy access to comprehensive third-party assessments. Designed to meet growing regulatory demands and the complexities of modern supply chains, the reports enable more efficient decision-making for chief compliance officers, general counsel, and other risk professionals balancing resource constraints and increased compliance burdens.

"As supply chains become more complex and face heightened regulatory scrutiny, businesses are increasingly exposed to reputational and compliance risks," said Amanda Carty, GM, Compliance at Diligent. "For years, Diligent has set the standard as a leading comprehensive screening tool. Now with AI-powered due diligence reports, customers benefit from an even more efficient, scalable, and risk-based approach to managing third-party risk — while still having access to in-depth, analyst-led investigations when required. This enables faster decision-making, better compliance outcomes, and more robust risk management practices."

Diligent's AI-powered reports consolidate key risk data from global sanctions watchlists, politically exposed persons (PEPs) databases, and adverse media sources, providing a holistic view of third-party risk. Diligent's due diligence services include specialized assessments tailored to specific areas of risk, such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) and human rights. For deeper insights, Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) and Open Source Investigations (OSI) assess risk and verify details through comprehensive research, ensuring robust compliance and oversight throughout the supply chain.

Key features of Diligent's AI-powered due diligence reports include:

One-Click Reports : AI-driven reports provide an intuitive overview of third-party risk in just one click.

: AI-driven reports provide an intuitive overview of third-party risk in just one click. Comprehensive Risk Coverage : Consolidates data from sanctions lists, PEPs, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and negative media sources to ensure thorough third-party risk evaluations.

: Consolidates data from sanctions lists, PEPs, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and negative media sources to ensure thorough third-party risk evaluations. Flexibility for Varying Risk Levels : Automatically assesses low-risk entities with the option to escalate high risk cases for in-depth investigation.

: Automatically assesses low-risk entities with the option to escalate high risk cases for in-depth investigation. Seamless Integration : Fully integrates with Diligent's Third-Party Risk Management platform for streamlined workflows.

: Fully integrates with Diligent's Third-Party Risk Management platform for streamlined workflows. Efficiency Gains: Reduces manual intervention, enabling compliance teams to focus on high-value tasks while accelerating compliance decisions.

By integrating AI assessments with Diligent's Third Party Risk Management solution, which includes risk modeling, automated workflows and advanced reporting, organizations benefit from a seamless, end-to-end solution for managing compliance challenges across their supply chain. This enables faster decision-making, better compliance outcomes, and more robust risk management practices.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent.com.

