DiningCity Asia expands its Restaurant Week Event to Vietnam.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiningCity proudly announces the inaugural Vietnam Restaurant Week, an annual and highly anticipated culinary event by foodies across Europe and Asia. Partnering with esteemed brands such as Vietnam Airlines, Carlsberg, MBBank and Xanh SM, this premier event aims to highlight Vietnam's vibrant culinary landscape and encourage diners to try out new restaurants at valued prices.



6 Weeks, 3 Cities and over 100+ restaurants

From hidden gems to Michelin-awarded restaurants, Restaurant Week will feature the hottest dining spots in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hanoi, each showcasing their signature dishes through curated set menus, at special prices. Deals are limited and only available by reserving through www.restaurantweek.vn or DiningCity mobile app.

A 20-year Legacy of Culinary Celebration

DiningCity's Restaurant Week has grown to be a much-anticipated event for restaurants around the world. The event provides a unique chance for unparalleled brand exposure, and a platform to directly receive more bookings. With a line-up of Western, Asian, Fusion, and Casual to Fine-dining restaurants, each offering special lunch and dinner set menus, this 6-week event presents restaurants a unique opportunity to attract new customers & fill more tables.



Vietnam Restaurant Week is set to kick off on Friday, September 20th, 2024, with public booking starting from Thursday, September 19th at 10:00 AM sharp.

With limited seats available, the best restaurants and exclusive deals are expected to be quickly reserved. Members of MBBank, Xanh SM, Vietnam Airlines and Carlsberg will enjoy early booking access, starting from September 16th at 10:00 AM.

Event Details:

Restaurant Week Autumn: September 20th to October 13th, 2024

Restaurant Week Autumn Winners Edition: October 18th to October 27th, 2024

Set Menu Prices:

Category Elite: Above >VND295,000 for lunch and above >VND750,000 for dinner

Category A: VND295,000 for lunch and VND750,000 for dinner

Category B: VND195,000 for lunch and VND395,000 for dinner

Category C: VND150,000 for lunch and VND195,000 for dinner

Additional offers:

Vietnam Airlines: Sign up for Lotusmiles and instantly receive 1000 miles. Top 3 members with the most confirmed bookings during Restaurant Week will win 3000 miles (equivalent to a flight ticket).

Carlsberg: Enjoy a complimentary Carlsberg as welcome drink at 35 participating restaurants offering a branded "Carlsberg Experience".

MBBank: Cardholders receive 25% off selected house beverages when you pay with any MBBank Card at over 55+ restaurants.

Xanh SM: Enjoy a discounted ride to the restaurant with every Restaurant Week booking.

T&C Applies: Visit www.restaurantweek.vn for more information.

Public Booking: Begins at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 19th, 2024. Reservations can only be made through www.restaurantweek.vn or DiningCity mobile app.

About DiningCity

DiningCity is a restaurant booking platform to discover new restaurants and easily make a reservation. Through its platform, diners can check for table availability and make instant reservations at the best restaurants across Vietnam and beyond. The company is renowned for its offering of an array of deals, special offers, dining programs, and organising large-scale culinary events.

