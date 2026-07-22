LONGGANG, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinto Solar has won a bid in the 1 GW heterojunction (HJT) module category under China Datang Corporation Ltd.'s 2026–2027 photovoltaic module framework procurement programme. The successful bid marks another step in the commercial adoption of HJT technology by one of China's largest state-owned power producers and reflects the growing role of HJT in utility-scale solar development.

Dinto Solar Wins Bid in China Datang’s 1 GW HJT Module Procurement

China Datang is one of China's leading state-owned power generation companies, with renewable energy projects spanning utility-scale PV, distributed generation, agrivoltaics and desert renewable energy bases. In this latest procurement programme, the company maintained a dedicated HJT procurement category alongside other mainstream n-type technologies, including TOPCon and BC, highlighting continued market demand for diversified high-efficiency PV solutions.

As solar projects expand into increasingly diverse operating environments, developers are placing greater emphasis on lifetime energy yield, reliability and environmental adaptability rather than peak efficiency alone. HJT modules combine high conversion efficiency, a superior temperature coefficient, high bifaciality and low degradation. These characteristics help reduce power losses at elevated operating temperatures, increase rear-side energy capture and support stronger lifetime energy yield across demanding applications, including desert, coastal and high-altitude projects.

Dinto Solar has established an integrated HJT technology platform covering cell development, process optimization and large-scale manufacturing. The company continues to advance key technologies including low-silver metallization, 1/3-cut cell architecture, copper-metallized HJT and perovskite-HJT tandem technology, further strengthening the performance and scalability of HJT products.

Its flagship HJT modules deliver up to 770 W of power and 24.8% module efficiency, with products above 730 W already deployed in utility-scale and commercial projects worldwide.

To date, Dinto Solar's HJT modules have been supplied to more than 100 projects across over 30 countries and regions, covering diverse applications including desert PV, offshore solar, agrivoltaics and distributed generation. These projects continue to demonstrate the technology's ability to deliver stable performance under a wide range of operating conditions.

About Dinto Solar

Dinto Solar Co., Ltd. is a China National-Level High-Tech Enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of high-efficiency n-type HJT solar cells and modules. Established in 2017 as a subsidiary of SPlC's Central Research Institute, the company is dedicated to accelerating the industrialization of HJT technology and driving innovation across the global solar industry.

Website: www.dintosolar.com

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SOURCE Dinto Solar