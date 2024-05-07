Dion Cornett Joins Tatum as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatum, a leading platform for blockchain application development, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dion Cornett as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dion brings to Tatum two decades of experience in the software industry and an exceptional track record in successfully scaling businesses through product led growth.

Dion Cornett is recognized as an expert in open-source software and database technologies, having held senior leadership positions at Red Hat, MariaDB, ReachForce, Liquibase and DBeaver. He has proven himself in roles that require deep expertise in go-to-market strategies aimed at developers and in building high-performing product and sales teams. Dion also holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a graduate of the US Naval Academy.

"Dion's arrival marks a significant milestone for Tatum as we continue to expand our influence in the Web3 ecosystem," said Zihao Xu, partner, Octopus Ventures, early investor in Tatum. "His extensive experience and consistent track record are exactly what is needed for Tatum to succeed in an increasingly competitive and maturing Web3 space."

The Web3 industry stands on the brink of transformative growth, and there is an increasing demand for seasoned leaders with proven experience to guide companies. Dion's background in software and his strategic insight into business development align perfectly with Tatum's mission to innovate and expand its reach.

"I am excited to join Tatum and work with a talented team that is passionate about leveraging blockchain technology to redefine our digital future," said Dion Cornett. "The opportunity to lead such a dynamic company at the forefront of the Web3 revolution is exhilarating. I look forward to driving our growth and solidifying our position as a leader in providing blockchain development solutions."

Under Dion's leadership, Tatum is poised to enhance its product offerings, strengthen its market presence, and lead the charge in making Web3 technologies accessible to all developers worldwide.

About Tatum:

Tatum is a leading blockchain application development platform that provides the infrastructure and a unified framework for 100+ blockchain protocols, allowing any developer to build Web3 applications with no blockchain experience.

It eliminates common obstacles like running nodes and learning to code for individual blockchains by providing a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use features that speed up app development.

