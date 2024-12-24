Dior Handpicks Hong Kong International Airport for its Exclusive Airport Christmas Tree in Asia and Invites Global Travellers to Step into The Dior Ball of Dreams

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with JCDecaux Transport, Airport Authority (AAHK) and The Shilla Duty Free, Dior adds a sprinkle of glitter to Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) for this festive season. The Maison once again handpicks HKIA for its exclusive Airport Christmas Tree in Asia and sets up a dreamlike pop-up in the duty free area, offering a holistic "retail-tainment" experience to global travellers. A grand opening ceremony took place at the Central Concourse in early December, sharing the magic of a Dior holiday with travellers from across the world.

Embark on a Magical Journey with Dior at Hong Kong International Airport

This year, Dior presents a stunning 5.2-meter Christmas tree at the Central Concourse in HKIA—the only giant holiday tree in Travel Retail Asia-Pacific. Inspired by the opulence of Louis XIV's legacy, this tree reflects the grandeur of Versailles with the Royal Sun at its heart. Adorned with Dior's beauty icons, glistening gold accents, and crowned with a Dior star, it beckons everyone to make a wish and embrace the spirit of giving.

Travellers can capture memorable moments in front of the tree and receive a complimentary photo at The Dior Ball of Dreams

pop-up, located at Departures East Hall, where iconic products of the House, holidays limited editions and personalized services await. Travellers can also enjoy the splendid gifting service, including custom engraving, ribbon selection, and unique greeting cards, transforming each gift into a cherished keepsake.

Mr. Alby Tsang, Acting Deputy Director, Commercial, AAHK, expressed his sincere appreciation to Dior, The Shilla Duty Free, and JCDecaux Transport for the collaborative support in making this campaign a remarkable success. "We are delighted to partner with Dior again for The Dior Ball of Dreams campaign at HKIA. The stunning Dior Christmas tree and their glamorous pop-up enlighten the entire airport and spread joy and excitement to travellers around the globe."

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong & Macau, stated, "JCDecaux Transport is incredibly proud to work with DIOR again and brings this exceptional campaign to HKIA. This marks the second year that Dior has chosen HKIA for its exclusive Airport Christmas Tree in Asia. As the No.1 Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company in Hong Kong, we will continue to strive for excellence and offer dynamic OOH advertising solutions to the travel retail industry, elevating air passengers' journeys to the next level."

The Dior Christmas tree and The Dior Ball of Dreams pop-up will shine through the holiday season until 8 January 2025.

