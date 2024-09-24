Direct Asia celebrates 11 years of digital insurance excellence serving Thailand's drivers

BANGKOK , Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectAsia, the pioneering leader of Thailand's digital insurance industry is proud to celebrate 11 years of quality service, innovative insurance and customer loyalty.

Since launching in 2013, DirectAsia has led the revolution in how insurance is offered and purchased in Thailand, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Thai consumers obtaining online quotes for their car insurance from the digital leader.

DirectAsia has continued to expand with new insurance brokerage partnerships, enabling customers to access a wider range of car insurance cover at better prices with the support and much-lauded service that DirectAsia's team of Customer Champions are known for.

In response to policyholder feedback, DirectAsia has adapted the Type 1 product to meet customers' needs. Type 1 coverage for certain brands has been extended from 10 to 15 years of age. A Type 1 Save variant was introduced offering a no-frills comprehensive cover with savings passed on to customers via cheaper premiums.

Wenli Yee, General Manager, DirectAsia Thailand said "Customers told us they were holding onto their vehicles longer, especially as usage dropped due to COVID and more people working from home. These changes have been well received and are proving popular with new and renewing customers."

To celebrate the 11th anniversary milestone, DirectAsia is offering a limited time promotion. The first 111 customers who purchase a Type 1 insurance policy will receive a 1,500 THB petrol e-voucher. This offer applies to policies bought via http://www.directasia.co.th or by calling 02 767 7777.

Yee added, "We're excited to celebrate our 11th anniversary this month. The last few years have proven interesting with significant changes in the industry shape and composition. Our future is bright and we're continuing to grow by capitalizing on our digital heritage and giving traditional industry brands a run for their money."

About DirectAsia Insurance

DirectAsia launched in Singapore in 2010 and in Thailand in 2013 with the goal of changing the face of insurance in Asia. We make insurance less complicated by offering customers quick, convenient online insurance with clear jargon-free choices. Customers come to DirectAsia for the price and stay for the service.

DirectAsia is a motor insurance brokerage business, partnering with leading Thai and international insurance brands to provide quality motor insurance coverage to retail and corporate customers.

DirectAsia is a subsidiary of Hiscox Group, a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). The Hiscox Group employs more than 3,000 people in 14 countries and has customers worldwide with businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA.

