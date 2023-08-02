Direct Line Global, a global leader in ICT systems integration, expands its global footprint with new office in South Korea

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Line Global, a leading global technology services company providing forward thinking design, integration, installation, maintenance and managed services for mission critical environments, is expanding its investment in the APAC Data Center market with the opening of a new office in Seoul, South Korea.

"Expanding our presence into South Korea is a logical progression for Direct Line as we strive to meet the increasing customer demand for sophisticated and scalable solutions in the digital infrastructure space. Leveraging Direct Line's extensive global expertise in ICT Infrastructure deployment for data centers, we remain dedicated to growing alongside our hyperscale and MTDC's clients as they expand their operations and footprint into new markets," said William Nelligan, CEO & President, Direct Line Global.

South Korea continues to lead in global digital adoption through its cutting-edge ICT infrastructure and investment in 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and more. As the first country in the world to commercialise 5G networks in 2019, today just under half of South Korea's total mobile connections is powered by 5G. The country's public cloud market is also set for growth, expected to show an annual growth rate of 17.18%, resulting in a market volume of US$13.72bn by 2027.

Direct Line also welcomes newly appointed Country Manager for Korea, Harry Kim. Kim joins Direct Line from Tektronix where he spent the last 15 years taking the US business from starter in South Korea to a respected and profitable local enterprise.

"I am excited that we are taking on the challenge to deliver our trademark services to a new market and have full confidence in our team's ability to deliver results for us in South Korea and make Direct Line the 'go to' partner for all data center ICT infrastructure needs," said Matthew Roberts, General Manager, APAC.

Our comprehensive geographical coverage (USA, Asia Pacific, and Europe) enables us to identify and react swiftly to new trends and opportunities.

This is the sixth major addition to Direct Line's global network in recent months, taking the footprint to 12 office locations across 5 countries.

Across APAC, Direct Line currently has offices with Accredited Training Facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and Philippines with imminent plans to open new offices Indonesia and Malaysia.

Direct Line is a leading global technology services company, specializing in forward-thinking design, integration, installation, maintenance, and managed services for mission critical environments. For over 25 years we have been helping data center owners, developers and operators with their IT infrastructure challenges.

With over 12 offices across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, Direct Line is the preferred mission critical IT Infrastructure deployment partner for global hyperscalers and MTDC's, globally.

