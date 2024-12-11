DirectAsia Insurance is certified as a Great Place to Work® achieving 82% employee satisfaction

BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectAsia Insurance has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work CertificationTM, recognizing its dedication to creating a supportive, inclusive workplace and culture where employees thrive. In an anonymous survey administered by Great Place to Work®, 82% of team members rated DirectAsia as a great place to work.

Employee voices at the heart of the recognition

DirectAsia Thailand team

This certification reflects the commitment DirectAsia has in fostering a successful people-first culture where employees feel valued, respected, and inspired. It showcases a unified effort by employees and leadership to achieve workplace excellence for the Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand based teams.

"People are what makes a business," said Wenli Yee, Thailand General Manager for DirectAsia Insurance. "Internally, we've prioritized creating a work culture and environment where people enjoy coming to work and feel empowered. When our people thrive, they create better brand and customer experiences, solidifying our reputation as a trusted insurance partner. This recognition is an award for our employees, who contribute to our culture and make DirectAsia a great place to work."

Building exceptional employee experiences

DirectAsia is committed to its employees. This is demonstrated through several impactful initiatives:

Wellness programs that support and prioritise team members' mental and physical well-being.

Regular Personal and Leadership development to equip employees with vital tools and leadership training.

Inclusive growth opportunities for personal and professional advancement.

Recognition programs highlighting achievements through peer and leadership acknowledgment.

"Our core values - Bold, Bright, and Direct - are at the heart of everything we do," said Daphne Soh, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of DirectAsia Insurance. "This certificate affirms our dedication to creating a flourishing and engaged workforce. We're excited to continue building a stronger, more dynamic workplace."

Bold: Encouraging innovation, accountability and confidence.

Bright: Promoting positivity and creativity and approaching challenges with energy and focus.

Direct: Prioritizing transparent communication and respectful interactions as key drivers to connection, teamwork and trust.

Paving the way for the future

The Great Place to Work CertificationTM is a proud milestone, which DirectAsia sees as the start of a continuous journey to enhance its workplace culture. Soh added, "By prioritizing employee support and empowerment, DirectAsia ensures its teams remain inspired to drive success for employees and customers alike."

About DirectAsia Insurance

DirectAsia launched in Singapore in 2010 and Thailand in 2013 with the goal of changing the face of insurance in Asia. We believe there's a better way to do insurance and we're passionate about making insurance less complicated by offering customers quick, convenient online insurance with clear jargon-free choices. Customers come to DirectAsia for the price and stay for the service.

As part of the Hiscox Group, a global leader in specialist insurance, DirectAsia is a motor insurance brokerage business, partnering with leading Thai and international insurance brands to provide quality motor insurance coverage to retail and corporate customers.

SOURCE DirectAsia Thailand