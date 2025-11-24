DirectD and JCL Team Up to Expand Smartphone Accessibility in Malaysia and Advance Circular, Low-Carbon Practices

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectD, one of Malaysia's largest multi-brand smartphone retailers, today announced a strategic partnership with JCL Credit Leasing (JCL), a Tokyo-headquartered financial services group, to expand accessibility to quality smartphones nationwide. The collaboration is set to remove key barriers to device ownership and simultaneously embed circular-economy principles to reduce e-waste and lifecycle carbon emissions.

DirectD and JCL unite to boost smartphone access sustainably. DirectD (left): Head of Affordability Program Norhayati Mohd Zain, Head of Product & Strategy (Apple) Ezwan Rais, CEO Amy Tan. JCL (right): Sales Manager Tan Yi Xin, Sales Leader Afzan D’Silva and Alicia Tye, Director Yutaka Tanimoto.

By offering high-quality, reliable devices through accessible options, including flexible financing for owning, subscribing, or upgrading, the partnership aims to boost productivity across work and study for Malaysians from all segments of society, enhancing their daily lives.

"We're excited to work with JCL to broaden access to reliable smartphones - an essential tool that powers income, learning, business transaction, and daily life," said Amy Tan, CEO of DirectD. "Combining affordability with an easy upgrade or trade-in path keeps devices working longer, hence reducing our Scope 3 emissions and advancing our ESG agenda."

"Digital inclusion and sustainability go hand in hand," commented Mr. Yutaka Tanimoto, Director of JCL. "By pairing JCL's consumer-finance expertise with DirectD's nationwide footprint, we aim to help more Malaysians participate in the digital economy on transparent and manageable terms, supporting both individual productivity and environmental responsibility."

Customers can look forward to lower financial hurdles and new ways to obtain higher quality devices across Malaysia, with special attention paid to underserved communities. To stretch budgets further, customers may trade in eligible devices for value toward their next phone. With circularity initiative, devices are routed to certified third-party partners for testing and refurbishment, then redeployed to extend lifecycles. Meanwhile, non-recoverable units are responsibly recycled to reduce e-waste and estimated lifecycle emissions.

DirectD has served more than one million consumers over the years and aims to deliver 30,000 devices to underserved communities through the partnership with JCL in 2026.

About DirectD

DirectD is a leading multi-brand smartphone retailer in Malaysia, offering nationwide retail coverage, trade-in, and upgrade services. DirectD champions reliable, high-quality devices through affordability programs that maximize customer value. Learn more at https://pakaidulu.directd.com.my. DirectD has a total of more than 20 stores nationwide. For locations and full listings, visit https://www.directd.com.my/shop-location

About JCL

JCL is a Tokyo-headquartered financial services group specializing in inclusive, and transparent that expand access to financial products and services across Asia. Learn more at https://jcl.my/

