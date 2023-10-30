Director of TusStar Asia-Pacific, Ms. Ravenna Chen Yaohui, Honored as One of the 2023 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection

Continuing to Empower Tech Companies and Foster More Sino-foreign Collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection" awards ceremony was held on October 27th in Shanghai. Among the distinguished honorees, Ms. Ravenna Chen Yaohui, who serves as the Director of TusStar Asia-Pacific, was honored in the 'Growth Potential' category. This category is designated to commend exceptional individuals, and it necessitates that the companies represented by the honorees possess a valuation surpassing 100 million RMB or demonstrate a revenue generation exceeding 50 million RMB. She has expressed her commitment to further empowering technology companies and fostering a robust science and innovation ecosystem. Her objective is to facilitate the exchange and cooperation of scientific and innovative expertise between China and overseas, with a steadfast dedication to placing development at the forefront of these endeavors.

Ms. Ravenna Chen Yaohui, the Director of TusStar Asia-Pacific

In 2023, the "2023 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection" marks its third anniversary, capturing the changing global economy through the stories of a hundred distinguished Chinese figures over these years. Among the 60 illustrious honorees in the 'Growth Potential' category, Ravenna Chen emerges as a beacon of distinction, holding the distinction of being the youngest Chief Executive Officer in the Asia-Pacific region for TusStar, achieving this milestone prior to reaching the age of 30. She currently resides in Malaysia and possesses a master's degree in business management.

Ravenna Chen has consistently represented both China and Malaysia as a distinguished youth delegate at numerous international forums, including the United Nations, the European Union, and the ASEAN. She has assumed key roles as a keynote speaker, a discerning judge, and more. Her active involvement in the ASEAN technology and innovation investment community has led to the incubation of nearly one hundred science and technology projects. She is instrumental in facilitating resource connections and investment and financing opportunities within this vibrant and dynamic sphere.

Among the distinguished individuals recognized in this selection are Isabel Ge Mahe, who serves as the Vice President and Managing Director of Greater China at Apple; Cindy Tai, the Global Vice President of Amazon and Vice President of Amazon Global Selling-Asia; and Yu Dawei, a Ph.D. candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Yu Dawei made history by becoming Amazon's first-ever scientist in the Asia-Pacific region before reaching the age of 30.

TusStar incubator provides startup and scale-up businesses with programs, tools, and resources to help them succeed. TusStar is a member of the largest incubator network, Tus Holdings, which is a diversified science and technology holding group with approximately USD $30 billion in assets under management. Notably, Tus Holdings is the world's largest operator of science parks.

Within this context, TusStar Asia-Pacific was established in 2018 and has since solidified its significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Its extensive incubation network extends across nations including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Australia. Throughout this period, TusStar has undertaken numerous flagship projects aimed at facilitating the growth and international expansion of businesses. These projects encompass long-term initiatives such as:

Go China (Landing in China Project) Go Global/Go RCEP (Landing in ASEAN and Global Projects) Southeast Asia Business Tours/China Business Tours Go Singapore Accelerator China-Malaysia Science and Innovation Summit

TusStar has established a comprehensive industry ecosystem meticulously crafted to provide holistic support to enterprises seeking entry into the Southeast Asian and Chinese markets. This ecosystem encompasses incubation, acceleration, and business exploration, ensuring that these businesses are thoroughly prepared for internationalization.

TusStar expresses sincere gratitude for the acknowledgment received from various quarters and eagerly anticipates the involvement of more visionary entrepreneurs venturing into Southeast Asia. TusStar's aspiration extends to making meaningful contributions to the internationalization of businesses within the Asia-Pacific region. Consequently, TusStar extends a warm invitation to enterprises with an interest in entering the Southeast Asian and Chinese markets to become part of their ecosystem and collaborate in paving the way for high-tech enterprise growth within the framework of the 'Belt and Road' initiative.

For more information regarding TusStar Asia-Pacific, please visit https://www.tusstar.my/.

