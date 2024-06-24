DIRI LAUNCHES FIRST OF ITS CURATED LESSON PLAN "MASTER THE MODEL EMPLOYEE MINDSET"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRI, Malaysia's leading edutainment streaming service, launches its first curated lesson plan, "Master the Model Employee Mindset". In conjunction with Human Resource Development Corporation's (HRDC) National Training Week (NTW) from 24th June to 7th July 2024, the curated lesson plan will be available for free. This program is designed to equip Malaysians with the skills and strategies needed to excel in the workplace, all available for free during this special period.

DIRI, Malaysia's leading edutainment streaming service, launches its first curated lesson plan, "Master the Model Employee Mindset". In conjunction with Human Resource Development Corporation's (HRDC) National Training Week (NTW) from 24th June to 7th July 2024, the curated lesson plan will be available for free. This program is designed to equip Malaysians with the skills and strategies needed to excel in the workplace, all available for free during this special period.

DIRI's "Master the Model Employee Mindset" program is crafted to equip you with the attitudes, behaviours, and skills that define an exemplary employee. Participants will be meticulously guided through the intricacies of thriving within the corporate world as we set the stage for their continued growth and success.

"Master the Model Employee Mindset" Curated Lesson Plan Highlights

Unlock the potential of your employees by enrolling them in our "Becoming the Model Employee" curated lesson plan. This unique program features invaluable lessons and inspiring stories from some of Malaysia's most respected figures: Nazir Razak, Wahid Omar, Mazlan Othman, Tony Fernandes, and Nicol David. Designed to make employees more self-aware and proactive in their professional growth, this course is an essential tool for new employees, potential managers, and individual contributors. It includes 60-minutes of video content plus 120-minutes of self reflective and realworld exercises.

Mazlan Othman's Note-Taking Techniques: Discover the specific techniques used by Malaysia's first astrophysicist to enhance understanding and retention.

first astrophysicist to enhance understanding and retention. Nazir Razak's Corporate Survival Qualifications: Learn the three key qualifications essential for thriving in the corporate landscape, as shared by the former CEO and Chairman of CIMB Group.

Corporate Survival Qualifications: Learn the three key qualifications essential for thriving in the corporate landscape, as shared by the former CEO and Chairman of CIMB Group. Tony Fernandes on Disruption: Understand the importance of disruption and how to leverage it for professional growth, from a notable figure in aviation.

And Much More: The lesson plan includes a variety of insights and strategies from leading experts to foster a continuous learning mindset.

"Master the Model Employee Mindset" is more than just a training program; it's a transformative journey that empowers employees to take their professional development into their own hands. With lessons from Malaysia's leading figures, this course will inspire and equip your workforce to achieve excellence.

DIRI's curated lesson plans are designed to provide a comprehensive and practical learning experience that empowers individuals to thrive in their careers. By combining key lessons from various mentors, this lesson plan creates a cohesive and actionable framework that enhances participants' knowledge and skills, making them more effective and adaptable in the workplace. In the coming months, DIRI will be launching more curated lesson plans.

For individual learners, curated lessons aim to provide a more structured pathway to personal and professional growth. The lessons are designed to impart practical skills and knowledge that can be immediately applied in the workplace, enhancing overall performance and career progression.

For HR professionals and department heads, this curated lesson plan is an invaluable tool for training and development purposes. It offers a comprehensive, ready-made program that can be integrated into existing training initiatives, helping to cultivate a culture of continuous learning and improvement within teams. By leveraging the expertise of DIRI mentors, HR or management team leaders can ensure their employees are equipped with the latest strategies and practices to thrive in today's competitive business environment.

To celebrate this launch, DIRI is offering "Master the Model Employee Mindset" for free from 24th June to 7th July 2024. All you need to do is sign up with DIRI on https://diri.my/national-training-week/ to access this exclusive free lesson plan. This is a unique opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge from some of Malaysia's best, without any cost.

National Training Week Registration Link:

English: https://www.nationaltrainingweek.gov.my/courseDetails?courseId=5210

Bahasa Melayu: https://www.nationaltrainingweek.gov.my/courseDetails?courseId=5211

DIRI ALL ACCESS

Also introducing DIRI ALL ACCESS subscription for just RM399 (normal price: RM450). This year-long subscription provides access to all our courses, offering incredible value for the price of two single courses. With DIRI ALL ACCESS, you'll receive a new course every month, ensuring a continuous stream of up-to-date content and fresh, dynamic perspectives. Our curated tracks are tailored to your learning journey, providing an effective, structured, and comprehensive educational experience, supported by extensive content and guidance throughout the year. Included in the all access subscription:

Year-Long Access: Enjoy all DIRI courses for an entire year.

New Course Every Month: Stay updated with the latest knowledge and insights.

Curated Learning Tracks: Benefit from structured and comprehensive learning paths.

Extensive Educational Support: Receive continuous support and guidance.

DIRI is dedicated to transforming learning and development through engaging, high-quality content. Join us in redefining education and unlocking your true potential with DIRI ALL ACCESS.

For more information on DIRI, visit www.diri.my . For information on DIRI for Business, visit www.diri.my/for-business , and follow us on social media.

Instagram: @learnwithdiri

Facebook: www.facebook.com/learnwithdiri

TikTok: @learnwithdir i

YouTube: @learnwithdiri

Click here to download the press kit.

SOURCE DIRI