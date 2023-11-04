Discover Engaging Math Learning at PISF with Eye Level

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Learning Centre is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming Private & International School Fair (PISF) from November 4th to 5th at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur. Visit our booth to explore our engaging Critical Thinking Math (CTM) program, providing an interactive learning experience for kids through a variety of CTM challenges and hands-on tools, promoting critical thinking skills while making mathematics enjoyable.

Visit Eye Level Booth to play with Critical Thinking Math!

Parents who enroll during the PISF expo will enjoy exclusive offers, including RM50 off the registration fee or a promotional class addition, along with a limited edition Eye Level building block set.

Our dedicated approach involves tailoring learning programs to suit each child's unique needs and learning styles, with a focus on academic achievement. Our diverse range of materials, including booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and online games, ensures a comprehensive learning experience for students at every level.

For more information about Eye Level and its programs, please visit myeyelevel.com. Take the Level Quiz to assess your child's skills and gain access to Eye Level's Free Trial materials today.

Join us at the Private & International School Fair to discover and celebrate the joy of education while exploring your children's potential. We welcome all parents and families to engage with Eye Level Learning Centre!

SOURCE Eye Level Malaysia