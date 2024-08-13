Discover Korean Heritage in Singapore: Exciting Events and Interactive Programs at NATAS Holidays 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) announces its participation in Singapore's largest travel fair, NATAS Holidays 2024 (NATAS), from August 16 to 18. This event will serve as a platform to showcase the excellence of Korean heritage and attract tourists to visit Korea.

(Photo) Discover Korean Heritage at NATAS Holidays 2024, Singapore

NATAS is Singapore's premier travel expo, drawing over 100,000 visitors annually and featuring a wide array of participants, including government agencies, travel agencies, and airlines. At NATAS, KHA will operate a dedicated booth within the Korea Pavilion, where it will conduct promotional activities aimed at potential tourists from Singapore.

The highlight of KHA's participation will be the promotion of the "Visit Korean Heritage Campaign." The campaign will spotlight key upcoming events, including the "Morning of Royalty – An Early Tour of Changdeokgung," taking place from October 22 for six days at the iconic Changdeokgung Palace. KHA will also focus on promoting the "Korean Heritage Passport Tour," designed to introduce the joys of exploring Korean heritage sites. Additionally, the booth will feature the "World Heritage Festival," scheduled between September and October across seven regions in Korea. This festival offers a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the value of Korea's UNESCO World Heritage Sites firsthand.

In support of the K-Royal Culture Festival, Korea's largest national heritage celebration, KHA will provide information on the festival and its popular programs, such as the "Changdeokgung Moonlight Tour," "Gyeongbokgung Starlight Night Tour," and "Gyeongbokgung Saenggwabang Tour*". A mailing service will also be available to assist foreign tourists with reservations. Special attention will be given to promoting the "K-Royal Palaces Pass," which offers unlimited access to the five major palaces in Seoul and Jongmyo Shrine during the festival from October 9 to 13.

* Saenggwabang was one of the six departments in charge of housekeeping, responsible for preparing desserts and special meals for the king and queen.

To further engage visitors, the booth will host a variety of events and interactive programs. These include the "World Heritage 3D Tour Platform," "Korean Heritage & World Heritage Yunnori (traditional board game)," "Character Making activity-Genre Painting for All," and the "Coloring Activity – Coloring the Korean Royal Palaces 'Gung' and 'Hanbok'." These activities offer visitors an engaging way to explore Korean heritage.

A KHA spokesperson stated, "We are committed to maximizing our promotional efforts at NATAS, ensuring that visitors to the Korea Pavilion, as well as global tourism professionals, are captivated by the charm of Korean heritage. Our goal is to encourage tangible visits to these remarkable sites."

