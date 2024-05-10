Discover the Epitome of Family Excitement at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

From pizza-making sessions to confirmed connecting rooms, escape to an urban oasis offering captivating experiences that cater to every family member's whimsy.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For families traveling with children, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru is brimming with fun activities, seamless comfort and enriching experiences to keep every member of the family happy. From May 25th to June 23rd 2024, families are invited to indulge in a world of thoughtfully curated activities and complimentary add-ons designed for both adults and cherished little ones.

For Little Travelers

Kids Pizza Making at Tosca: Family Experiences 2024 at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Upon arrival, families can enjoy a hassle-free check-in experience with a special welcome pack, featuring amenities designed to keep the kids entertained from the moment they step through the doors. Let your young bakers' creativity soar with the Sweet Sprinkles Baking Academy. From cookie baking to cupcake decorating, these classes, available every weekday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, promise a delightful culinary adventure for kids of all ages.

For the little chefs, daily pizza-making sessions await young culinary enthusiasts at Tosca during lunch hours. Let your little ones unleash their inner chefs as they craft their very own pizzas under the guidance of expert chefs. Furthermore, families can enjoy a range of fun-filled mini-games by the kids' pool, ensuring endless laughter and cherished moments under the warm Johor Bahru sun.

What's more, discover an array of children-friendly delicacies at the Makan Kitchen Weekend Family Feast High Tea Buffet, where the whole family can indulge amidst a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, while little ones enjoy fun games and engaging activities with a dedicated Kid's Corner.

For The Stay

Indulge in a culinary staycation starting from RM699++ per night, inclusive of breakfast and your choice of lunch or dinner. Family bonding is made effortlessly convenient with confirmed connecting rooms available upon booking through the Hilton Honors app, ensuring everyone stays close together throughout the stay.

Explore the vibrant city with ease using the complimentary shuttle service to Mid Valley Southkey and Johor Premium Outlet, allowing families to discover the best of Johor Bahru's attractions. For those planning a birthday, anniversary, or any other event, explore special packages available at all dining outlets in the hotel, ensuring your celebration is truly memorable.

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru is dedicated to providing families with an unparalleled getaway experience, where every moment is filled with joy, laughter, and cherished memories. Book your family adventure today and embark on an unforgettable journey. Book 3 days in advance and save up to 15%. Hilton Honors members who book direct have access to instant benefits. For enquiries or reservations, please call us at +607 268 6868 or email us at [email protected] or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

SOURCE DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru