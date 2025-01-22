Discover the Perfect Blend of European French Cheeses and Spices: A Culinary Adventure for Singaporean Palates

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the ultimate fusion of flavors with French cheeses in a unique culinary campaign to captivate Singaporean food lovers.

The "Europe, Full of Character" campaign, sponsored by CNIEL (the French Dairy Board) and the European Union, explores French cheese recipes enriched with spices that resonate with Singapore's diverse culinary heritage.

Singapore Roti John recipe with French Cheese

"French cow milk cheese is more than just food; it's an experience. By blending these cheeses with Singaporean spices, we aim to inspire local chefs and home cooks to explore bold and creative culinary expressions," says François Robin, French cheesemonger.

A Fusion of Heritage and Creativity

French cheeses, renowned for their quality and diversity, are celebrated for their versatility in pairing with ingredients from around the globe. This campaign spotlights how the finest cheeses from France—from creamy Camembert to nutty Comté and tangy Bleu d'Auvergne—can elevate traditional Singaporean dishes, creating exciting fusion recipes like:

Spiced Camembert Curry Dip : A rich, creamy dip infused with garam masala and chili, perfect for prawn crackers or naan.

: A rich, creamy dip infused with garam masala and chili, perfect for prawn crackers or naan. Comté Laksa : A twist on the iconic dish with melted Comté lending a nutty depth to the coconut broth.

: A twist on the iconic dish with melted Comté lending a nutty depth to the coconut broth. Bleu d'Auvergne Rendang: A daring pairing of Bleu d'Auvergne with traditional rendang spices, balancing bold flavors with creamy tanginess.

Interesting Facts About French Milk Cheeses

Over 1,200 Varieties: France is home to an incredible range of cheese, each crafted with expertise and dedication. Aging brilliance: Many French cheeses, like Brie de Meaux and Comté, are aged to perfection, creating layers of flavor that develop over time. Sustainable practices: French dairy farms prioritize animal welfare and sustainable methods, ensuring high-quality milk for exceptional cheeses. Perfect pairings: French cheese pairs seamlessly with spices like star anise, turmeric, and cinnamon, offering a world of culinary possibilities.

Discover the Taste of France in Singapore

Through the campaign, Singaporeans can learn how to incorporate French cheese into their home cooking and elevate family meals, festive gatherings, and everyday moments.

You can find HERE a lot of recipes, testimonies from Cheesemonger Francois Robin, videos and photos of our recent events.

Join us next year for the last year of the campaign and stay tuned on @cheesycharacters_sg for exclusive cooking demonstrations, recipe releases, giveaways and tasting events.

Join the Movement

About CNIEL

CNIEL (Centre National Interprofessionnel de l'Economie Laitière) stands as a vital entity within the French dairy industry, committed to championing the interests of professionals in the field. Their mission revolves around the promotion, research, and innovation of the dairy sector, with a strategic focus on enhancing economic, technical, and social aspects. Through active promotion campaigns, research initiatives, market exploration, and educational programs, CNIEL strives to elevate the French dairy industry. Their vision encompasses a thriving and sustainable sector, celebrated for its quality, innovation, and contribution to a balanced and healthy diet.

