Discover the Silk Road's Legacy From Shaanxi to Japan

XI'AN, China, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism is collaborating with the China National Tourism Administration Tokyo Office on the "Hello China" 2024 Silk Road China Japan Tourism Campaign. This exciting campaign seeks to introduce Shaanxi's rich cultural heritage to a wider Japanese audience, foster deeper exchange between Shaanxi and Japan, and strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

The resumption of direct flights between Tokyo Narita and Xi'an International Airport, with four round-trip flights per week, provides convenient access for Japanese tourists to discover Shaanxi. Visitors can immerse themselves in the history of Xi'an, the starting point of the Silk Road, and marvel at world-renowned attractions like the Terracotta Army, the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, and the Xi'an City Wall, an impeccably preserved fortification system offering breathtaking views and cycling opportunities along its ancient route.

But Xi'an is just the beginning. Shaanxi province has more wonders waiting to be explored:

Baoji, a neighboring city, enthralls history enthusiasts with its treasures. The Baoji Bronze Ware Museum showcases an extensive collection of ancient Chinese bronzes, while the Beishouling Ruins Museum offers a glimpse into the region's distant past. For breathtaking scenery, the picturesque Guanshan Grassland provides a tranquil escape.

Hanzhong, to the south, blends historical significance with natural beauty. Visitors can delve into the past at the Hanzhong Museum or explore the stunning mountain landscapes of the Hanzhong Tiantai National Forest Park.

Shaanxi province invites Japanese travelers to embark upon a journey of discovery. From the iconic wonders of Xi'an to the hidden gems of Baoji and Hanzhong, this historically rich region promises a captivating experience along the ancient Silk Road, leaving visitors with unforgettable memories and a deeper understanding for Shaanxi's vibrant culture.

