Discover the Top 6 Highlights of Medtec 2024 and Explore the Latest Industry Trends

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th International Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Exhibition (Medtec 2024) will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from September 25th to 27th. This year's event will cover 42,000+㎡and feature over 1,000 companies from nearly 20 countries and regions, including the Netherlands, Germany, the U.S., and Japan. Notably, around 300 of these companies will be making their debut at the exhibition. The exhibition will showcase 21 major categories of products, technologies, and services. These include medical device R&D and design, automated production, raw materials, tubing extrusion, parts and components, electronic assemblies, manufacturing equipment, surface treatment, packaging, sterilization, and testing and inspection equipment. In addition to Medtec, the Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO (ADTE) and the Quality Expo (Quality Inspection Technology and Test Instrument Exhibition) will be held at the same time. These three events are set to drive development across the entire medical device R&D and design industry.

Medtec 2024 will also feature a new pre-exhibition high-end closed-door meeting, focusing on regulations and policies, quality construction, advanced active technologies, and the integration of medical and engineering fields. Experts from regulatory agencies, research institutes, universities, top hospitals, and leading companies will share their insights. This year's event boasts a range of upgraded conferences and activities. Alongside popular forums on topics like Innovative Materials, Molding, 3D Printing, Finishing, Packaging, Sterilization, and Medical Device Design, there will be new sessions on Consumer Healthcare Specialty, Conference on Supporting Services for Medical Devices Going Overseas, and the Medical Supply Chain Digitalization Forum. These sessions will offer valuable free training opportunities. With less than 30 days until the exhibition kicks off, be sure to download the 'Medtec 2024 Show Preview' for a sneak peek at what's in store and to plan your visit.

Highlight 1: Expanded Space – For the first time, Medtec 2024 will feature both Hall 1 and Hall 2

This year, Medtec 2024 will be held in both Hall 1 and Hall 2 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center for the first time. With both halls on the same floor, the event will offer smooth visitor flow across over 42,000㎡ of exhibition space. Medtec 2024 will introduce an updated layout, dividing the exhibition into two separate areas: the Medical Manufacturing Services & Equipment Pavilion, and the Medical Materials & Core Components Pavilion. This will create a more organized and enjoyable experience for visitors.

With over 1,000 companies and more than 80,000 industry professionals expected, the event is shaping up to be a major draw. There will also be over 120 conferences with more than 100 speakers, and around 4,500 delegates are expected to attend. With its expanded exhibition space, high visitor numbers, and extensive on-site activities, Medtec 2024 will set a new standard, surpassing all previous editions.

Highlight 2: Medtec+ADTE+Quality Expo + 21 Categories | Covering the Full Spectrum of Medical Device R&D and Design

In addition to Medtec, the Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO (ADTE) and the Quality Expo (Quality Inspection Technology and Test Instrument Exhibition) will be held at the same time, offering a more diverse and professional platform. ADTE will focus on R&D and innovation in advanced active medical technologies, while Quality Expo will provide a key resource for quality managers, featuring top suppliers of testing, measurement, inspection, and calibration equipment from around the world.

Notable exhibitors at ADTE include: Hikimaging, QuarkMed, TE, Lemo, SmartVein, WiserScope, JoinHope Image, Chengye Hardware, LuphiTouch, GTET Electronics, Sioux Technologies, TT Motor, MWS, Cablex Wire & Cable, ATL Technology, Bossard, Menovex, and Knowles, etc.

Notable exhibitors at Quality Expo include: Carl Zeiss, Suzhou Magnus, Keyence, TA, Marposs, Instron, Ruixi Medical, Bewise, Preclinic Medtech, Singae, Standard Robots, Shanghai WEIPU Testing, Upton Technology, Shanghai Kintest, Wolters Kluwer, Rely-Measure, and Sanitation & Environment Technology, etc.

As a top exhibition and trade platform connecting industry, academia, and research, Medtec 2024 will also feature a series of supporting meetings for ADTE and Quality Expo. Key sessions include: Technical Forum G: Quality Focus – Medical Device Life Cycle Risk Management; Technical Forum J: Advanced Active Medical Device Technical Fourm. These forums will cover various topics, including Testing and Management in the Process of Medical Device Manufacturing, Active Device Detection and Scope of Application (FFR), Application and Concern of Laser Technology in Ophthalmic Equipment, Application and Development of Detectors for Active Devices etc. Leading R&D experts from renowned companies like Carl Zeiss, Kistler Innovative Technology, and HBM will also be presenting their insights.

Highlight 3: International Showcases – Four Overseas Pavilions Present New Products and Top Global Resources

As a leading international medical device exhibition, Medtec China has been deeply involved in the key aspects and supply chain dynamics of medical devices since 2018, drawing participation from companies in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and more. This year, the international presence is set to grow even further, with the Dutch Pavilion making its debut. Companies like Neways Electronics International N.V., VDL Enabling Technologies Group, Advanced Automated Equipment B.V., and NTS Mechatronics Shanghai Co., Ltd. will showcase their top products. These global companies will bring innovative solutions and advanced technologies, offering valuable support and inspiration for domestic medical device development. Additionally, engineers from these international firms will host Technical Forum K: Overseas Advanced Medical Manufacturing Technology Session. This session will cover the latest advancements and design concepts, including ceramic additive manufacturing and the challenges of drug filling and processing.

Highlight 4: Nearly 300 New Exhibitors – Explore Cutting-edge Medical Technologies From New Companies to Enhance Production and Manufacturing

To stay aligned with the latest trends in medical device development and to continuously support and inspire domestic medical device production, Medtec China has tapped into high-quality manufacturing resources across the region. This year's exhibition will feature thousands of companies, including nearly 300 making their debut. Attendees can expect to see a host of cutting-edge and innovative technologies.

Newcomers to the exhibition include: Heraeus, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Knowles Electronics, NANGUANG HI-TECH, SBT Ultrasonic Technology, TALLERES RATERA S.A., ACNIS, Beijing Healtech Pharmaceutical Technology, JSW, Solventum China, GF Machining Solutions, Hunan Reborn Medical, Salt Medical, Wuhan GNOVO, and Meishan Youborui.

Highlight 5: Introducing the Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Summit 2024 (Pre Exhibition Conference) for the First Time (Pre-Show Meeting)—— Topics Covering Regulations, Quality Improvement, Medical-engineering Integration, Digital Medicine, and Active Medicine

Medtec 2024 will expand its scale to over 100 sessions and extend its duration to four days. The Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Summit 2024 (Pre Exhibition Conference) will kick off the event on September 24, a day before the main exhibition opens. Industry leaders will engage in in-depth discussions on a range of topics including Chinese and international regulations and policies, quality standard systems, clinical needs and research on medical-industrial integration, and cutting-edge technologies in active medical devices. Experts and scholars from Medical Device Regulatory Department of NMPA, APAC MED, National Medical Products Administration, Industry and Research Development Department of National Medical Devices and Vice President of the Medical Device, Shanghai Jiaotong University, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, and industry leaders from Sinopharm. They will cover topics such as global medical device regulatory trends, the Guideline for Medical Device Business Quality Management, the latest regulations and industry standards, supply chain compliance, testing and validation of interventional medical devices, and human factors engineering in clinical medical engineering. Click to attend the meeting.

Highlight 6: Expanded Conference Program – More than 120 Conferences

—— New Forums on Consumer Medicine, Life Support, and International Expansion

As one of the highlights of the exhibition, attendees can participate in a variety of free technical and support service forums covering topics such as finishing, packaging and sterilization, plastic molding, implantation and intervention, adhesive welding, dressings, high-end active technologies, and advanced overseas manufacturing techniques. There will also be popular sessions on regulations and market analysis reports. This year's exhibition will feature several new forums: Consumer Medical Forum, Conference on Supporting Services for Medical Devices Going Overseas, Digitalization of Medical Supply Chain Forum, and Medical Device Industry Chain Quality and Safety Innovation Development Forum. These forums are tailored to address current industry trends and challenges, providing valuable insights for professionals navigating a rapidly changing environment.

The Consumer Healthcare Specialty Forum will cover four key areas: ophthalmology, dentistry, medical aesthetics, and reproductive health. Experts from institutions such as Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University, Peking University School of Stomatology, South China University of Technology, the Medical Aesthetics Professional Committee of China Anti-Aging Promoting Association, and Shaoxing Research Institute of Zhejiang University will share their expertise on topics including non-toxic antibacterial materials, medical plastics in reproductive technology, 3D printing for oral implants, and polymer materials for corneal repair.

Driven by broader market demand and more profits, it has become a general trend for enterprises to make medical devices going overseas. To support this, Medtec will host a Conference on Supporting Services for Medical Devices Going Overseas. Representatives from the Irish Investment Development Agency and the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing will provide insights on export strategies, local regulations, and market conditions to help companies navigate their global expansion. Click here to view all conference details.

For more information, please visit the official website of Medtec China: www.medtecchina.com

SOURCE Medtec