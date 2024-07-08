Discovering happiness: A romantic journey in Qingyuan

GUANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday. 

Join us on a heartwarming adventure in Qingyuan, where love and happiness fill the air. In this vlog, we follow 100 newlywed couples from around the world as they embark on a romantic journey through Qingyuan's captivating destinations. From wedding gowns and splashing water to thrilling gorge drifting, the excitement is palpable.

Amidst the stunning landscapes of Qingyuan, often referred to as the backyard garden of the Pearl River Delta, we delve into what happiness means to these couples. Through intimate interviews, they share their heartfelt moments.

Our journey also leads us to meet centenarians in Qingyuan, revealing the simple yet profound sources of their happiness. From playing the clapper talk to cherishing family moments, their wisdom offers a beautiful perspective on life.

Experience the unique definitions of happiness, each filled with love and connection, and feel the warmth of Qingyuan's hospitality in this touching and inspiring vlog.

