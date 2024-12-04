Discovering the Scenic and Graceful Jiangnan:Zhejiang's Tourism and Cultural Splendor Celebrated in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, Kuala Lumpur played host to the Picturesque Zhejiang (Malaysia) Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sino-Malaysian diplomatic ties and celebrating the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship. The event, themed "Discovering the Scenic and Graceful Jiangnan," was organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism. It aimed to deepen cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Zhejiang Province and Malaysia, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty of Jiangnan.

Chen Rufu, Deputy Director-general of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism, delivered a speech via video link. The event also featured Puan Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Director of Asia & Africa International Promotion Division of the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board; and Patrick Law, National President of the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association. Nearly one hundred guests attended the event, including representatives from travel, cultural, art, and media sectors of both China and Malaysia.

The event commenced with the soothing strains of the classic Jiangnan melody, "Qiantang River Tide." It showcased the enchanting allure of picturesque Zhejiang through three captivating videos interspersed throughout, each highlighting a different facet of the region. These videos vividly portrayed Zhejiang's enduring intangible cultural heritage, its rich and diverse culinary offerings, and its picturesque landscapes. During the cultural and tourism knowledge quiz segment, guests actively engaged with the interactive experience. This session, combined with the event's compelling themes, offered local tour operators a deeper insight into Zhejiang's cultural and tourism resources. In the exhibition area, a display of exquisite cultural treasures captured everyone's attention. Artful pieces such as willow leaf vases, bodiless lacquer plates, and inlaid petal discs, all embodying the elegant allure of Zhejiang, received widespread acclaim from the attendees.

The successful organization of the promotional event not only expanded the avenues for mutual exchange between Zhejiang and Malaysia, but also paved the way for mutual benefits, creating a win-win situation and fostering sustainable development in the tourism sector of both regions.

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism