Disney Cruise Line and Marina Bay Precinct Partners Wrap Up Three-Night Sky Show Celebrating the Disney Adventure's Arrival

While the sky show has concluded, the two-month long nautical-themed festivities will continue through 30 April 2026. Visitors can explore Disney Cruise Line-themed photo spots, enjoy fun activities and discover special promotions across participating merchants throughout the Marina Bay precinct. A full list of participating merchants and privileges can be viewed on UOB's campaign website, and more information on the festivities can be found here.

Across three evenings from 13 to 15 March, spectators gathered around Singapore's Marina Bay area to witness a vibrant adventure of visual and musical wonder, with brilliantly choreographed displays that could be seen all around Marina Bay.

The vibrant 10-minute display of fireworks and drones brought Disney's storytelling to life, drawing inspiration from the Disney Adventure and its seven themed areas (Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing), all set to a medley of beloved Disney music.

As a special nod to the Disney Adventure homeporting in Singapore and the island city's rich multicultural heritage, the sky show featured designs with a local twist – bringing together Disney Cruise Line and nautical-themed elements, Peranakan-inspired motifs referencing Singapore's National Flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, and the iconic Merlion.

The Disney Adventure, inspired by over 100 years of Disney, Marvel and Pixar storytelling, will continue sailing from Singapore on three- and four-night voyages, promising unforgettable onboard entertainment, dining, and retail experiences. For more information on sailing dates and to book, guests can visit http://www.disneycruise.com/adventure or contact their preferred travel agents.

Guests can follow Disney Cruise Line's social media channels for more updates:

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line