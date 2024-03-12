DITP and Board of Trade of Thailand collaborate for STYLE Bangkok 2024, showcasing Thai heritage and boosting SMEs' sustainability

BANGKOK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), in collaboration with the Board of Trade of Thailand (BOT), is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated STYLE Bangkok 2024 event. Taking place from 20 to 24 March 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, this international trade fair serves as a platform for highlighting Thai heritage and the significant strides made by SMEs towards sustainability.

Themed 'ChicNature,' STYLE Bangkok 2024 promises an extensive showcase of lifestyle products, encompassing furniture, home décor, fashion, fabrics, leather goods, and more, attracting a diverse audience from China, Japan, the United States, and beyond.

It is believed that STYLE Bangkok 2024 will play a crucial role in elevating Thailand's global competitiveness in lifestyle and fashion products, projecting export revenues to surpass 323 billion baht in 2024. With SMEs constituting over 90% of industry entrepreneurs and employing over 2 million people, the event seeks to expedite export volumes and generate added value. In addition, the event will promote environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values among Thai entrepreneurs in order to facilitate trade negotiations, enhance the value of lifestyle and fashion exports, and invigorate the national economy.

STYLE Bangkok 2024 is set to accommodate over 490 companies across 820 booths, with an expected turnout of over 30,000 visitors. A notable highlight of this year's event is the 'Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook' pavilion, a collaborative venture between DITP and the Community Development Department, spotlighting locally-produced apparel and textile products with global market potential. In addition to product showcases, the event will feature a myriad of special activities, including fashion shows, and special exhibitions.

Moreover, STYLE Bangkok 2024 will host insightful seminars and workshops, providing invaluable industry insights and networking opportunities. From sustainability forums to design masterclasses, the fair aims to foster knowledge exchange and innovation within the lifestyle and fashion sectors.

STYLE Bangkok 2024 is scheduled to run from 20 to 24 March 2024, with trade days from 10:00 to 18:00 hrs on 20-22 March, and public days from 10:00 to 21:00 hrs on 23-24 March. Those interested can obtain further information on the official website or by contacting the DITP's Trade Service Centre at 1169.

SOURCE DITP