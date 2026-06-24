DITP and RX BITEC Unlock Global Supply Chain Potential

Bringing Together Over 415 Leading Global Brands at "TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026"

BANGKOK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, in collaboration with RX BITEC, has announced its readiness to stage "TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026", ASEAN's most comprehensive exhibition on technologies and services for warehouse management, loading, packing, material handling, and transportation on August 19th – 21st, 2026, from 10.00–18.00 hrs., at Hall 98, BITEC, Bangkok.

TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026

Now in its 9th edition, TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026 is being held at a pivotal time as businesses navigate evolving global trade dynamics and increasingly stringent trade regulations by restructuring supply chains and reassessing production strategies. Against this backdrop, Thailand's strategic position is gaining ground — foreign investment continues to grow year-on-year, according to Thailand's Department of Business Development, as companies accelerate supply chain diversification into ASEAN. TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026 brings together comprehensive solutions across five key categories to help businesses improve operational efficiency, and strengthen supply chain competitiveness: automated material handling and robotics including AGVs and AMRs; smart warehouse and cold chain technology; AI, IoT, and e-logistics software; end-to-end packing and palletizing systems; and a full spectrum of logistics service providers (LSPs) — all showcased under one roof at BITEC Bangkok.

This year, TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026 will create opportunities for every participant to expand logistics networks and forge strategic partnerships at both regional and international levels. The event will bring together LSPs, warehouse technologies, material handling equipment, packaging solutions, and logistics IT from over 415 leading brands across 25 countries worldwide to showcase integrated solutions designed to effectively reduce costs and improve end-to-end logistics efficiency.

The exhibition also offers valuable opportunities for business professionals from a wide range of industries, including Automotive, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce & Retailers, Electronics, and Personal Care to forge strategic partnerships with the right trade partners to pursue next-level technological and operational transformation.

Key highlights and major activities at this year's event include a range of special programs designed to support business networking and knowledge exchange, including:

Innovation Showcase

A special zone featuring cutting-edge innovations, smart technologies, and advanced logistics solutions driving the future of the logistics industry, enabling entrepreneurs to explore practical applications for their businesses.

ELMA 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony and Seminar

Recognition of winners of the Excellent Logistics Management Award (ELMA) during the official opening ceremony, followed by a special seminar session featuring award winners and distinguished committee members who will share their achievements and encourage Thai LSPs to apply best practices in logistics management in real-world business operations.

Trade Logistics Symposium

To be held on August 20th, 2026 in both morning and afternoon sessions, featuring updates and insights from representatives of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, leading logistics executives, and experts from global organizations with extensive experience in modern logistics and supply chain management. The symposium aims to prepare businesses for fundraising opportunities and support expansion into global trade.

Thailand Logistics Industry Exhibition

A dedicated showcase presenting in-depth insights into three key dimensions: an overview of the capabilities of Thailand's logistics service industry, future industry trends and directions, and success stories from ELMA award winners.

World Transport & Logistics Forum (WTLF)

Organized in collaboration with global organizations such as The World Bank Group, this forum will discuss and provide insights into the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) and its role in enhancing industry competitiveness and operational efficiency.

Business Matching Program

A business networking platform connecting manufacturers, service providers, and entrepreneurs from around the world to foster trade and investment partnerships.

"TILOG - LOGISTIX 2026" is free and open to industrial entrepreneurs and the public.

For more information:

Website: https://www.tilog-logistix.com

LINE Official: @tilog-logistix

Tel: +66 2686 7222

SOURCE TILOG - LOGISTIX