BANGKOK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce and RX Tradex, will co-organize TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024 to connect the entire supply chain of logistics businesses with a bright future through the complete range of logistics service providers, logistics IT, packaging, warehouse management, and material handling. The event will connect 415 brands of technology and service providers from 25 countries with over 9,000 entrepreneurs and operators from a wide range of industry sectors in Thailand and ASEAN.

DITP and RX Tradex to Connect the Logistics Future and Transform toward the Digital Age at TILOG – LOGISTIX

Thailand ranks 34th in the 2023 International Logistics Performance Index and 3rd in ASEAN. With 35,394 logistics businesses, including land transportation, freight forwarding, product management, warehousing, and water transportation, the sector is crucial to Thailand's development. Foreign investments, notably from China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, and Hong Kong, amounted to 5.8 billion baht in May 2024.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and RX Tradex will co-host TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024 under the theme "Connecting the Logistics Future" to showcase Thai logistics innovation, digitalization, and sustainability.

The event will feature innovations in logistics services, IT, packaging, warehouse management, and material handling from over 140 companies, representing 415 brands from 25 countries, including Thailand, China, Japan, and the USA. Attendees can expand trade networks, share knowledge, and drive industry advancement.

Highlighted activities include the Thailand Logistics Industry Exhibition, Innovation Showcase, and seminars like "Trade Logistics Symposium" and "World Transport & Logistics Forum," focusing on logistics trends and climate change.

Logistics service providers and logistics service users should not miss the opportunity to experience innovative technologies and services that will help improve efficiency in business operations and connect with the future of the logistics because this is the only event in Thailand that brings every aspect of the logistics ecosystem together into an interactive platform. TILOG-LOGISTIX will be held during 15-17 August 2024 at Hall 98 of BITEC from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. The event is open to trade visitors at no cost. See more details and pre-register to visit at www.tilog-logistix.com or inquire for details by calling +66 2686 7222, Email [email protected], or via Line Official Account: @tilog-logistix.

This event is open to trade visitors only. Please dress in business attire. Those wearing shorts and/or sandals and minors under the age of 15 will not be permitted into the exhibition hall.

SOURCE TILOG - LOGISTIX