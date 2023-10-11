DIVE INTO ART AT THE TWT CREATIVE PRECINCT BLOCK PARTY - CELEBRATING 9 YEARS

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual TWT Creative Precinct Block Party is on again on Friday October 20th, and this year's theme is all about 'Renew' — a fresh look at Sydney's vibrant art scene.

The Block Party is a melting pot of creativity, featuring a stellar line-up of artists and programs. Well-known TWT Creative Precinct artists such as Aly Indermuhle, Debbie Mackinnon, Michaela Gleave, Oliver Watts and Paul McDonald will join. Vivid Sydney's Erth Visual & Physical Inc., Studio A, a social enterprise supporting artists with intellectual disabilities and Bradfield Senior College, which brings together a student body with creative potential.

In addition to local artists providing exciting programs, it is also a street party for the culturally curious, there'll be a diverse mix of national and cultural artists, including Iranian artist Bahman Kemeny, artist-in-residence Cheolyu Kim from Korea, and Chinese artist Jeff Fan.

The event includes a wide range of artistic media, including murals, paintings, installations, performances, and a workshop and studio open day so attendees can explore the fascinating world of arts in the precinct.

An adventure through creativity

With so much going on, guests can choose their own artsy adventure. Want to take a live painting workshop from a resident artist? How about getting a drawing lesson or swaying to some local music? It's all there.

If you're bringing the kids, don't miss out on Pinta Crafts, perfect for some family fun. Pinta Crafts is a Paint Your Own Pottery studio where adults and kids of all ages and abilities can experience the fun of painting functional ceramics. Please note that seating is limited, so we highly recommend reserving your spot for 20 Oct 2023 through this link https://booking.resdiary.com/widget/Standard/PintaCrafts/8942. But that's just the beginning.

This year's mural is by local artist Helen Proctor, back home after living abroad. For ten years, Helen carved out a reputation within the Sydney street art scene for her stencils, paste-ups and murals. Now, she returns to where it all began to showcase her new work and reconnect with her roots.

Must-see highlights:

Pinta Crafts: Family-friendly and just plain fun.

Family-friendly and just plain fun. Drawing Workshop with artists: Work with artists together on artworks such as drawing or Chinese calligraphy. The Korean artist Cheolyu Kim just recently exhibited at Sydney Contemporary 2023.

Work with artists together on artworks such as drawing or Chinese calligraphy. The Korean artist Cheolyu Kim just recently exhibited at Sydney Contemporary 2023. Roving Performers by Erth Visual & Physical Inc.: Not their first rodeo — they've wowed crowds at Vivid Sydney. Experience a full-size T-Rex hero dinosaurs and for a unique night-time experience, self-illuminated mysterious Deep Sea Divers.

Not their first rodeo — they've wowed crowds at Vivid Sydney. Experience a full-size T-Rex hero dinosaurs and for a unique night-time experience, self-illuminated mysterious Deep Sea Divers. Exhibition: The Artist Studio by Working Dog Gallery : A feast for the eyes and the soul. A collection of working sketches, pages from artist's notebook or sketchbook. A test print or an idea or mood board which gives an insight into artists' studio time in developing work.

: A feast for the eyes and the soul. A collection of working sketches, pages from artist's notebook or sketchbook. A test print or an idea or mood board which gives an insight into artists' studio time in developing work. Installation: Colour Bathing 2023 by Aly Indermuhle : An immersive experience, also a Vivid Sydney veteran.

: An immersive experience, also a Vivid Sydney veteran. Installation: The Sky Continues Beneath Our Feet and Terrella (Video) by Michaela Gleave : A larger-than-life artwork that will leave you speechless.

: A larger-than-life artwork that will leave you speechless. Studio Open: Tunes with Taste at Cicli Spirito: enjoy the classic music all analog and 100% vinyl played through a hi fidelity sound system the St Leonards most loved bicycle workshop.

A growing creative hub

Launched in 2014, the TWT Creative Precinct has been a vibrant cornerstone for Sydney artists and creatives.

The TWT Creative Precinct has facilitated over 800 artists and creative businesses from the visual, performing, music and film disciplines. Since opening in 2014, the precinct has provided over 4,000m2 of subsidised space to the local creative community.

"At TWT Property, we see ourselves as more than just developers; we're patrons of the arts," says Gavin Zhang, Director of TWT Property Group. "Our annual Block Party is more than spectacle; it reflects the local talent we have right here in Sydney."

Get in on the action

Remember, the nearest station is St Leonards, so hop on public transport and join us on October 20th. Tickets are FREE, but they're going fast. All registered tickets will be entered into the lucky draw to win a new iPad, so go to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/698738795547?aff=oddtdtcreator to reserve yours now.

Prepare for an evening that's as eclectic and vibrant as the precinct itself. See you at the 7th Annual TWT Creative Precinct Block Party!

What: The TWT Creative Precinct 7th Annual Block Party — Theme: 'Renew'

Where: Atchison Lane, St Leonards, Sydney

When: Friday, October 20th, 2023, 5:30 – 9:30 pm

Who: The whole community! Art lovers, families, foodies, and music enthusiasts.

Get tickets: FREE entry! Book tickets to avoid disappointment—https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/698738795547?aff=oddtdtcreator.

How to Get There: Public transport is recommended; St Leonards Station is your go-to stop.

Extra: Prizes to be won! Every registered entrant goes in the draw to win an iPad.

