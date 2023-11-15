Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023 Honors 49 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its seventh year, the 2023 China programme has recognised 49 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

Congratulations to the Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 China

This year's theme is "Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion." HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year's nominations saw a significant increase, with 285 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 22,481 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region's extensive participation and engagement.

"We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023 awards," said William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia. "The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in China to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation's commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year's event was the recognition of the 13 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 13 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023 are Avery Dennison China, Colliers China, Dalian Hang Lung Properties Ltd, KPMG, Lee Kum Kee (China) Trading Limited, LKK Health Products Group Ltd, Mundipharma (China) Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Olam Shanghai Ltd, Shandong Hang Lung Properties Ltd, Shanghai Hang Bond Property Development Company Limited, Shanghai Konghui Property Development Co Ltd, Tianjin Hang Lung Properties Ltd, and Wuxi Hang Lung Properties Ltd.

The award covers fourteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia China 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (CHINA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AIA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANTOLIN CHINA APL LOGISTICS CHINA LTD. AVERY DENNISON CHINA AVNET CHINA BOROUGE BÜHLER (CHINA) HOLDING CO., LTD. CANAAN CREATIVE CO LTD CEVA FREIGHT SHANGHAI LIMITED CMA CGM (CHINA) SHIPPING CO., LTD. COACH SHANGHAI LIMITED COLLIERS CHINA CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD DALIAN HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES CHINA FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. HANG LUNG MANAGEMENT (CHINA) LTD HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (CHINA) CO., LTD. HUBEI HANG LUNG PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED INFINITUS (CHINA) CO LTD IPSOS (CHINA) CONSULTING CO., LTD. JAS FORWARDING (CHINA) CO., LTD. KERRY CHINA KPMG KUNMING HANG YING PROPERTIES LTD LEE KUM KEE (CHINA) TRADING LIMITED LIAONING HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD LKK HEALTH PRODUCTS GROUP LTD MANULIFE-SINOCHEM LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. MARSH (CHINA) INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD. MUNDIPHARMA (CHINA) PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. MUNTERS AIR TREATMENT EQUIPMENT NU SKIN (CHINA) DAILY-USE & HEALTH PRODUCTS CO LTD OLAM SHANGHAI LTD PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA SHANDONG HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD SHANGHAI HANG BOND PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC. SHANGHAI KONGHUI PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO LTD SHENYANG HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD SHUI ON LAND STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD. SYNTHASIA GROUP CO., LTD. TERUMO GREATER CHINA TIANJIN HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD UL SOLUTIONS WELLINGTON COLLEGE CHINA WUXI HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

AIA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED AVERY DENNISON CHINA COACH SHANGHAI LIMITED JAS FORWARDING (CHINA) CO., LTD. KERRY CHINA NU SKIN (CHINA) DAILY-USE & HEALTH PRODUCTS CO., LTD. PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA UL SOLUTIONS WELLINGTON COLLEGE CHINA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

COACH SHANGHAI LIMITED PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA WELLINGTON COLLEGE CHINA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

AIA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED AVNET CHINA BOROUGE CMA CGM (CHINA) SHIPPING CO., LTD. COACH SHANGHAI LIMITED JAS FORWARDING (CHINA) CO., LTD. SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD. WELLINGTON COLLEGE CHINA

