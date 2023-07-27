Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023 Honors 94 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its eight year, the 2023 Taiwan programme has recognised 94 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

Congratulations to the Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 Taiwan
This year's theme is "Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion." HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year's nominations saw a significant increase, with 366 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 30654 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region's extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 11% increase in nominations and a 17% increase in survey participants.

"We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023 awards," said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. "The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Taiwan to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation's commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year's event was the recognition of the 12 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 12 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023 are Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd., Benq Qisda Group, CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd., DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., Imperial Tobacco Taiwan Co., Ltd., Nu Skin Taiwan, Philip Morris Taiwan S. A. Taiwan Branch, Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd. Taiwan Branch, Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Taiwan, Ltd., and Yungching Realty.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, MGR Consulting and PASONA Taiwan whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program's mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (TAIWAN EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ABBVIE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS GMBH TAIWAN BRANCH
  2. ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
  3. ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING, INC.
  4. AIA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED TAIWAN BRANCH
  5. ALLIANZ TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
  6. ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
  7. ASML TAIWAN
  8. ASTRAZENECA TAIWAN LIMITED
  9. ATEN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
  10. AVERY DENNISON RIS TAIWAN LTD.
  11. AVNET ASIA PTE LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH
  12. B.A.T. SERVICES LIMITED, TAIWAN BRANCH
  13. BENQ QISDA GROUP
  14. CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
  15. CHINA AIRLINES
  16. CHUBB LIFE INSURANCE TAIWAN COMPANY
  17. CISC TAIWAN
  18. CLOUDMILE INC., TAIWAN BRANCH
  19. COACH NETHERLANDS B.V., TAIWAN BRANCH
  20. CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
  21. CYCRAFT TECHNOLOGY
  22. DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.
  23. DBS BANK (TAIWAN) LTD.
  24. DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
  25. DIAGEO TAIWAN INC. TAIWAN BRANCH
  26. DIGITAL FOREST TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD
  27. E INK HOLDINGS INC.
  28. CVH SPIRITS LIMITED TAIWAN BRANCH
  29. EDENRED PTE LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH
  30. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES (TAIWAN) CORP.
  31. FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO.,LTD.
  32. FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK
  33. FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
  34. FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
  35. foodpanda TAIWAN CO., LTD
  36. "FORMOSA SOLAR RENEWABLE POWER GROUP"
  37. FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
  38. G4S TAIWAN
  39. GETAC TECHNOLOGY CORP.
  40. GLOBAL UNICHIP CORPORATION
  41. GREENVINES
  42. HALEON UK SERVICES LIMITED TAIWAN BRANCH
  43. HEINEKEN BROUWERIJEN B.V. TAIWAN BRANCH
  44. IMPERIAL TOBACCO TAIWAN CO., LTD.
  45. INTERCONTINENTAL KAOHSIUNG
  46. KIMBERLY-CLARK TAIWAN
  47. KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
  48. LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
  49. MARSH LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH
  50. MEDIATEK INC.
  51. MEDTRONIC (TAIWAN) LTD.
  52. MICHELIN TIRE TAIWAN CO., LTD.
  53. MOËT HENNESSY TAIWAN
  54. MOXA INC.
  55. NEW DEANTRONICS TAIWAN LTD.
  56. NEW GREEN POWER CO., LTD.
  57. NEXTLINK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
  58. NOVOTECH CLINICAL RESEARCH TAIWAN PTY LIMITED
  59. NU SKIN TAIWAN
  60. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS TAIWAN LTD.
  61. ONELAB TECHNOLOGY LTD.
  62. ORSTED TAIWAN LTD
  63. PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD.
  64. PEPSICO FOODS TAIWAN
  65. PHILIP MORRIS TAIWAN S. A. TAIWAN BRANCH
  66. PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
  67. PROSPECT HOSPITALITY CO., LTD.  DEVELOPMENTAL LICENSEE OF MCDONALD'S
  68. PUMA TAIWAN SPORTS LTD.
  69. RICHEMONT ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED, TAIWAN BRANCH
  70. SIGNIFY TAIWAN, LTD.
  71. SINBON ELECTRONICS COMPANY LTD.
  72. SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
  73. SOLID STATE STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
  74. SWIRE COCA-COLA BEVERAGES LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH
  75. TAIPEI FUBON COMMERCIAL BANK
  76. TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
  77. TAIWAN INTERNATIONAL PORTS CORPORATION, LTD.
  78. TAIWAN SHIN KONG COMMERCIAL BANK
  79. TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO.,LTD
  80. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS TAIWAN, LTD.
  81. TITANSOFT PTE LTD TAIWAN BRANCH
  82. TSRC CORPORATION
  83. TXONE NETWORKS INC.
  84. TYMPHANY
  85. U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
  86. UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
  87. VIEWSONIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
  88. WALSIN LIHWA CORP
  89. WSP INTERNATIONAL LLC. TAIWAN BRANCH
  90. YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
  91. YUEN FOONG YU CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD
  92. YULON FINANCE CORPORATION
  93. YUNGCHING REALTY
  94. ZOELLER TAIWAN COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

  1. ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
  2. AIA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED TAIWAN BRANCH
  3. ALLIANZ TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
  4. ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
  5. COACH NETHERLANDS B.V., TAIWAN BRANCH
  6. FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
  7. IMPERIAL TOBACCO TAIWAN CO., LTD.
  8. MOËT HENNESSY TAIWAN
  9. MOXA
  10. ONElab Technology Ltd.
  11. ORSTED TAIWAN LTD
  12. PepsiCo Foods Taiwan
  13. PUMA TAIWAN SPORTS LTD.
  14. SWIRE COCA-COLA BEVERAGES LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH
  15. U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
  16. YUEN FOONG YU CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

  1. ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
  2. ALLIANZ TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
  3. ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
  4. AVERY DENNISON RIS TAIWAN LTD.
  5. COACH NETHERLANDS B.V., TAIWAN BRANCH
  6. E INK HOLDINGS INC.
  7. FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
  8. PUMA TAIWAN SPORTS LTD.
  9. SOLID STATE STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
  10. U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
  11. VIEWSONIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

  1. ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
  2. ALLIANZ TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
  3. ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
  4. ASTRAZENECA TAIWAN LIMITED
  5. ATEN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
  6. AVNET ASIA PTE LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH
  7. COACH NETHERLANDS B.V., TAIWAN BRANCH
  8. DBS BANK (TAIWAN) LTD.
  9. FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO.,LTD.
  10. FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK
  11. FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
  12. NEW DEANTRONICS TAIWAN LTD.
  13. TYMPHANY
  14. U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

